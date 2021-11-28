Will Gambians get justice after Barrow’s deal with Jammeh party?

With Gambia eagerly awaited election With December 4 set to be a close race, the stakes are high for the victims of the era of former President Yahya Jammeh who – five years after his historic defeat at the polls – have still not seen the culprits brought to justice.

The names of officials accused of bearing the greatest responsibility for the gross human rights violations perpetrated during Jammeh’s 22-year rule and who are expected to stand trial were submitted to President Adama Barrow last week.

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) submission at the 11th hour, just over a week before the Gambians went to the polls, reassured the victims who, after hearing nearly three years of poignant testimony, feared the twice delayed report could be suspended with a change of power.

“While not a flawless process, it is an incredible achievement that the TRRC has finally submitted its report,” said Nana-Jo Ndow, founder and executive director of the victims organization. ANEKED, whose father Saul Ndow is said to have disappeared by force during Jammeh’s reign. .

However, Ndow expressed disappointment that recommendations for prosecution have yet to be made public.

“This will unnecessarily prolong the agonizing wait for victims towards closure,” she said, noting that the recommendations are not legally binding.

“The government can decide whether to implement them or not. So the fight for justice continues, ”added Ndow.

There is uncertainty as to how or even the implementation of the TRRC’s recommendations during a change of government.

Anxiety has grown among victims and rights activists since Barrow, who previously pledged to implement the TRRC’s recommendations, formed a coalition alliance with Jammeh’s former party – the Alliance for Reorientation Patriotic and Construction (APRC) to help him win a second term.

“The country has been through a lot”

The APRC has long dismissed the TRRC as a witch hunt to persecute Jammeh and other party members and recently pushed a reconciliation narrative amid speculation the party struck a deal with Barrow to grant amnesty. to Jammeh, paving the way for his potential return. in The Gambia. He is currently in exile in Equatorial Guinea.

Even though there is no legal basis for the alleged amnesty deal, rights advocates believe the union, if successful, could be problematic for the transitional justice process underway in the country. Key reforms, including the repeal of the Jammeh-era constitution and the overhaul of draconian press and public order laws, have yet to be completed.

Many victims are basing their hopes on a change of government after feeling for years that their need for swift justice has been ignored by Barrow’s government.

“The whole country has been through a lot and we fought so hard to get Jammeh out,” said activist Fatoumatta Sandeng, whose father, opposition activist Solo Sandeng, was arrested at a rally. politician in April 2016 and beaten to death while in custody by Jammeh’s National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“We fear that if this government is re-elected, our fight through the transitional justice system will be really compromised and that the perpetrators can be left free and that the justice needs of the victims will not be met,” she said. .

She warned of the potential for civil unrest if, for example, “the APRC party were to get much bigger and say and do hurtful things against us, or if Jammeh were to come back.”

Yahya Jammeh ruled The Gambia for 22 years [File: EPA]

There is a possibility of a power shift, with five more candidates vying for the highest office. Barrow’s biggest challenger is the former ally and now his great rival Ousainou Darboe, 73, at the head of the country’s biggest opposition force, the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Darboe was in jail for protesting Solo Sandeng’s death when Barrow was chosen to lead the UDP in his absence. After serving as foreign minister and vice president, Barrow, 56, sacked Darboe in 2019 for refusing to support his candidacy for a second presidential term, after reneging on his 2016 election pledge to step down after three years .

“They [UDP] are the party that suffered the most violations under Jammeh’s dictatorship, so one would assume that they would take the necessary steps to implement the TRRC’s recommendations if they won the election, ”the rights activist said. human Madi Jobarteh.

Jammeh’s interference in the countryside

Even in exile, Jammeh caused problems ahead of the elections. Last month he rejected the Barrow-APRC alliance and led his loyalist supporters by voice recording at rallies to form the “Non-Alliance Movement” with Mama Kandeh running for the Democratic Congress of The Gambia party. .

Jammeh’s interference in the electoral campaign was a “major setback,” said Fatou Jagne Senghore, executive director of the human rights NGO Article 19 West Africa. Jammeh “being absent, but sufficiently present on the political scene darkened the election,” she said.

She fears this emboldened Jammeh’s supporters and sympathizers, who had remained silent during the truth commission hearings.

“Even though people have come and confessed to the TRRC, there are a lot of people in the country who think that most of the things Jammeh has been accused of are not true,” added Jagne Senghore, a Gambian who has played a pivotal role in the Diaspora’s campaign to end Jammeh. reign when she was based in Senegal.

Jammeh has been linked by witnesses to the truth commission to the murder and torture of numerous opponents, to “witch hunts”, to a fictitious HIV treatment program, to the murder of 56 West African migrants, to rape and sexual assault.

Although the TRRC’s recommendations are not yet public, “the Commission left no doubt that Yahya Jammeh was the first among the former officials whose prosecution it recommended,” said Reed Brody of the International Commission. lawyer, who works with victims of Jammeh, speaking after the TRRC submission.

Victims and human rights groups held a public forum on November 17 to discuss ways to Justice.

As the campaign reached its final week, it was likely a “two-horse race” between Barrow and Darboe, Jobarteh said.

Whoever the next President of The Gambia is, victim activists are unequivocal that there can be no reconciliation without justice.

“In my case, and many victims feel this, you cannot force me to come to terms with someone who killed my father without me knowing he faced justice. And knowing that they could have been brought to justice, but that there was no political will for this to happen, ”said Fatoumatta Sandeng, spokesperson for the Jammeh2Justice campaign.

“Bringing Jammeh to justice requires a very strong political will and we have seen the opposite with this government,” she added. “It’s a very tense moment.