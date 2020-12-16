Will conflict return to Sudan’s Darfur region when the peacekeepers leave?

UNAMID peacekeepers in Nertiti

As international peacekeepers prepare to leave the war-torn region of Darfur for good, concerns grow for the safety of civilians if the fragile new peace agreement fails, as Mike Thomson reports.

Abdullah, 14, sits on an old tire in front of a dilapidated hut in a sprawling, poor camp for displaced people.

He was born in Abu Shouk camp, just outside El Fasher in North Darfur, and it is the only house he has ever known.

“I was told that my family and other relatives lived together in a very beautiful village surrounded by green land.

“My parents told me it was a lovely place and that life was so much better there.”

“We have to hide, there is nothing more we can do. If you confront them you will be attacked” “, Source: Abdullah, Description of source: 14 year old camp resident, Image: Abdullah

Short gray line of presentation

Abdullah, who has only seen television once in his life, lives in fear of the armed gangs who often attack the camp at night.

“We have to hide, we can’t do anything more. If you face them, you will be attacked.

It is hoped that a recent peace agreement will allow Abdullah and his family to return home and finally end the 17-year conflict in Darfur, which has claimed 300,000 lives and forced 2.5 million people to leave. flee their homes.

Sudan map

Short gray line of presentation

The violence began in 2003 when armed groups rebelled against the government, claiming their region was neglected.

Khartoum responded by arming the local nomadic shepherds, known as the notorious Janjaweed, and paying them to brutally quell the uprising.

Most rebel groups have now signed a peace deal with the government, but at least 1.5 million people, like Abdullah, remain in some 60 camps spread across Darfur.

Conflict in Darfur in Sudan. [ April 2003 Fighting starts in Darfur ],[ July 2007 UN Security Council approves Darfur peacekeeping force ],[ March 2009 International Criminal Court (ICC) issues arrest warrant for President Omar al-Bashir for war crimes in Darfur ],[ April 2019 Sudan’s army ousts Bashir ],[ February 2020 Government agrees Bashir can stand trial at the ICC ],[ August 2020 Sudan’s government agrees peace deal with five rebel groups ], Source: Source: BBC, Image:

Short gray line of presentation

Most, like Zara, who has lived in Abu Camp for 17 years, want to return home, but still cannot.

“We cannot go and cultivate our land just because it is occupied by others. They are the ones who killed us, they are the ones who displaced us, and we are still here.”

‘Every day kills’

A trip to the bustling town of Nertiti, about a six-hour drive from Abu Shouk camp, highlights another reason why many displaced people still refuse to return to their homes.

The story continues

Most of the farmers are too afraid to go to their fields as a result of numerous murders and rapes.

Those in the city itself are clearly not safe either.

Armed groups, described as Janjaweed, recently shot dead Khadiga Ishag’s husband and one of her sons before also shooting him at their home in Nertiti.

“Every day is a crisis, every day kills,” she says.

“We don’t trust our government, the military or the police, we really don’t trust them at all. If a solution is not found, there will be genocide here.”

Khadiga Ishag, here in black surrounded by relatives, cries after her husband is shot dead

The reason Khadiga and others fear the military is that its ranks have long contained many former Janjaweed combatants, the very ones who have terrorized them for so long.

Not only that, but under the new peace deal, members of other armed groups are to be merged into the Sudanese army.

There is another reason too.

At the end of December, the international peacekeeping force Unamid, once the largest in the world, finally withdrew from Sudan after 13 years.

Despite the widely held belief that this combined force of the United Nations and the African Union has not always been effective in protecting civilians here, its presence is said to have helped stem the abuses of the security forces.

False vanes

Many are placing their hopes in the country’s new half-civilian, half-military transitional government.

He came to power after mass street protests in 2019 toppled former President Omar al-Bashir after 30 years of dictatorial rule.

He has since been jailed for corruption and is accused by the International Criminal Court of war crimes in Darfur.

“All individuals accused of any type of crime in Darfur will be brought to justice. No one will be exempt from this,” “Source: Faisal Mohammed Mohammed Salih, Description of source: Minister of Culture and Information, Image: Faisal Mohammed Mohammed Salih

Short gray line of presentation

Sudanese Culture and Information Minister Faisal Mohammed Mohammed Salih, a former civil rights activist who was imprisoned by the old regime, is part of the new transitional government.

While admitting that civilians’ fear and mistrust of the military is widespread, he insists that injustices will no longer be tolerated.

“All those accused of any type of crime in Darfur will be brought to justice. No one will be exempt from this,” he said.

Commission promises to examine land rights of nomadic pastoralists

As part of the peace agreement, a land commission is also being set up to assist people whose land was taken while in camps, as well as to review the rights of nomadic herders.

Yet, back in Abu Shouk camp near El Fasher, such measures mean little to those who have seen many false aurora since the conflict began in 2003.

It is perhaps the hardest for young people, like Abdullah, 14, who have known only conflict, hunger and displacement camps.

Sitting quietly in front of his family’s hut, he draws shapes in the sand with a twig, though his mind is clearly elsewhere.

“In my dreams, I will have a life without threats, where people will go safely to and from their farms.

“A place where I can have a decent life. But I find it hard to imagine that, because it would be so different from anything I’ve known.”

You can listen to Mike Thomson’s full report on the BBC World Service Assignment program, from Thursday, December 17.

You might also be interested in …

Earlier this year, Mohanad Hashim visited Kalma camp where some of the millions of people who fled the leak found themselves: