Will an island in Indonesia become a new frontier in the space race?

BIAK, Indonesia – For 15 generations, members of the Abrauw clan have lived much like their ancestors. They cultivate with wooden plows in plots of the rainforest, gather medicinal plants and set traps to catch snakes and wild boars.

The land they occupy on the island of Biak is everything to them: their identity, the source of their livelihood and the link with their ancestors. But now the small clan fear they will lose their place in the world as Indonesia continues its long-standing quest to join the space age.

The Indonesian government claims to have acquired 250 acres of ancestral land from the clan decades ago and since 2017 has planned to build a small-scale spaceport there to launch rockets. Clan leaders say the project would force them to leave their homes.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo personally launched SpaceX founder Elon Musk last year on the idea of ​​launching rockets from Indonesia, without mentioning a site. Mr. Musk has yet to make a deal or comment publicly. But the possibility of his involvement has spurred a wave of activity from Biak officials to promote the location, as well as renewed opposition from the island’s indigenous peoples.