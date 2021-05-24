Wildlife consumption drops nearly 30% compared to COVID-19 links

WWF survey also reveals 72% of U.S. respondents believe shutting down high-risk wildlife markets is effective in preventing future pandemics.

Gland, Switzerland, May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – As the World Health Assembly opens today amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, a new report commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature reveals that nearly 30% of those polled across China, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States say they have consumed less or have stopped consuming wildlife altogether due to the global health crisis.

Specifically, 28% of respondents in China consume fewer wildlife or have stopped consuming wildlife due to COVID-19, with the number doubling last year in Thailand (to 41%) and remaining relatively stable in Vietnam (39%). In the United States, 12% of participants say they consume less or have stopped consuming wild animals. There remains, however, a committed contingent of wildlife consumers, with 9% of participants intending to purchase wildlife products in the future in all five countries.

The figures are part of a survey conducted for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) by GlobeScan and published today in a new report, ” COVID-19: One Year Later: Public Perceptions of Pandemics and Their Links to Nature. “

Research shows that up to three-quarters of emerging infectious diseases, including COVID-19, are zoonotic, which means they pass from animals to humans. The main factors of zoonotic disease include, consumption and trade in high risk wildlife and deforestation.

This report is based on a first study conducted by WWF a year ago that aimed to deepen understanding of public attitudes and behaviors about COVID-19 and wildlife markets. The new data shows a strong global understanding that risky interactions between animals and humans, often linked to deforestation and the high-risk wildlife trade, can lead to serious disease outbreaks.

Main conclusions of the report:

46% of all survey participants indicated that the transmission of disease from animals to humans was the most likely cause of future pandemics.

Support is strong in all five countries to support government efforts to close high-risk markets selling wildlife (85%) and stop deforestation (88%).

In the United States, 72% of those polled believe that closing high-risk wildlife markets is very or quite effective in preventing similar pandemic diseases from reoccurring in the future.

59% of Americans polled said they would be extremely worried or very worried about a similar outbreak if steps were not taken to shut down high-risk markets.

67% of Americans said they were more likely to buy from companies taking action to prevent pandemics, including implementing sustainable use of resources and stopping deforestation.

“The world took a crash course last year on pandemics. Preventing futures requires us to mend our broken relationship with nature, and that starts with ending the trade and consumption of high-risk wildlife and stopping deforestation, ”said WWF-US President and CEO, Carter Roberts. “This new research shows that the public supports these changes. At WWF, our next step will be to work with governments, businesses and consumers to turn these attitudes into action and ensure they stay.

The survey confirms that when a policy change occurs, a change in consumer behavior often follows. The Chinese government announced a broad ban on the consumption of wild animals in February 2020, and the investigation found that in China, closing high-risk wildlife markets is considered the most effective measure for prevent pandemics (91%). In Vietnam, where the Prime Minister announced actions against the illegal wildlife trade last year, 84% of respondents agree that closing high risk wildlife markets is crucial.

WWF-US is appellant governments to adopt One Health approach to deforestation and trade in high-risk wildlife WWF is also calling on the US government, G-7 leaders and multilateral organizations to take immediate action to tackle food markets. high-risk wildlife species and strengthen national laws, regulations and law enforcement to support these actions over the long term.

WWF urges policymakers to take the critical actions necessary to address the key drivers of zoonotic disease outbreaks in their pandemic prevention plans. Stopping deforestation and closing markets for at-risk wildlife will help wildlife populations recover while maintaining local and global biodiversity that naturally helps regulate disease.

About the GlobeScan survey

This online survey of people aged 18 and over was conducted in five countries between February 4 and March 18, 2021, coinciding with the 2020 survey conducted between March 6 and 11, 2020. Sample size: United States (2,000), China (2,000), Vietnam (1,000), Thailand (1,000) and Myanmar (631). Due to political unrest in Myanmar, research there has been halted.

About One Health

When the “One Health” approach was explained to respondents in the GlobeScan survey, 85% said they either support or strongly support such an approach to combating pandemics.

‘One health ‘is defined by the WHO as an approach to designing and implementing programs, policies, laws and research in which multiple sectors communicate and work together to achieve better public health outcomes. It brings together expertise in public health, animal health, plant health and the environment. It is endorsed by several international and national organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE ), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), United Nations System Influenza Coordination, World Bank, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and others.

About High Risk Wildlife Markets

High risk wildlife species are defined as groups of species that pose a particular risk for the transfer of zoonotic diseases. These are: rodents, bats, shrews and shrew-like relatives, primates, carnivores and ungulates. Rodents carry 85 known zoonotic diseases, carnivores 83, primates 61, ungulates 52, bats 25 and shrews 21.

About WWF

WWF is an independent conservation organization, with over 35 million supporters and an active global network through local leaders in nearly 100 countries. Our mission is to stop the degradation of the planet’s natural environment and build a future in which people live in harmony with nature, conserving the world’s biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable and promoting the reduction of pollution and waste of consumption. Visit https://www.worldwildlife.org/about/news-press for the latest news and media resources, and follow us on Twitter @WWFNews.

