Wildfire blazes in Jerusalem hills – Times of India
JERUSALEM: A forest fire broke out in the hills west of Jerusalem Sunday, forcing the evacuation of several small outlying communities, emergency services and witnesses said, as clouds of smoke drifted over parts of the town about 10 km (six miles).
The stomach of Israel David The national ambulance service in Adom said no injuries were immediately reported.
Firefighters and ground crews battled the blazes, visible from the main highway connecting Tel Aviv in Jerusalem.
