World

Wildfire blazes in Jerusalem hills – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 54 mins ago
0 7 Less than a minute

JERUSALEM: A forest fire broke out in the hills west of Jerusalem Sunday, forcing the evacuation of several small outlying communities, emergency services and witnesses said, as clouds of smoke drifted over parts of the town about 10 km (six miles).
The stomach of Israel David The national ambulance service in Adom said no injuries were immediately reported.
Firefighters and ground crews battled the blazes, visible from the main highway connecting Tel Aviv in Jerusalem.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 54 mins ago
0 7 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Misinformation on public forums upsets local councils and big tech

4 hours ago

Haitians scramble to save survivors from ruins of major earthquake

4 hours ago

“Our hands and feet are tied”: Hong Kong opposition resigns en masse

7 hours ago

Timeline: the Taliban’s rapid advance through Afghanistan – Times of India

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button