Widespread blackouts continue after campervan explosion in Nashville

The governor of the US state of Tennessee said 41 businesses were damaged in the massive Christmas morning explosion.

Widespread communication blackouts continued in the U.S. state of Tennessee on Saturday after a camper van exploded near an AT&T office in downtown Nashville on early Christmas morning, damaging several area buildings.

Police emergency systems across Tennessee and neighboring Kentucky, as well as the Nashville COVID-19 community hotline, remained out of service, the Associated Press news agency reported on Saturday morning.

“Our teams continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts after yesterday morning’s explosion in Nashville,” AT&T said in a statement.

The company did not specify the exact number of customers affected by the outages.

He said crews were on hand to try to restore service and two portable cell sites had been set up in downtown Nashville, but added that the challenges, including a nighttime fire requiring an evacuation of the building, persisted.

Federal and local law enforcement is investigating the powerful explosion, which occurred around 6:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. GMT) on Friday.

Officials said a recreational vehicle exploded after a recorded message warned “a bomb would explode in 15 minutes.”

The explosion, which police said was “an intentional act,” damaged many buildings in the city center and sent debris and large plumes of black smoke into the air. Three people sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“ Shocking ” damage

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said on Saturday morning he visited the site of the blast.

“The damage is shocking and it is a miracle that no resident has been killed,” he tweeted.

Lee said he sent a letter to Donald Trump asking the US president to issue a declaration of disaster emergency to garner support from the federal government to help with recovery efforts.

The governor said preliminary reports showed 41 companies had been damaged.

“Federal assistance under the Stafford Act is necessary to supplement the efforts and available resources of state, local governments, disaster relief organizations and compensation through insurance for casualty losses. catastrophes, ”the letter reads.

The FBI is charged with continuing the investigation, and officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also implicated.

They have yet to disclose any information on a motive or who was responsible.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper instituted a curfew in the downtown area where the explosion occurred on Friday. It is expected to be up at 4:30 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m. GMT) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nashville Police Chief John Drake has urged business owners and residents affected by the investigation to remain patient as it continues.

“The federal government is in charge and they will collapse the scene as much as possible as soon as possible,” Drake said in a video posted to Twitter.

On Friday, the police chief told reporters that investigators at the scene “had found tissue which we believe may be remains.”

No new information regarding the fabric was made available on Saturday.