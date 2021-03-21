Why water and sanitation systems are vital to the economy

Credit: UN Water

LISBON, March 21 (IPS) – This World Water Day, we celebrate the value of water, which at first could be a given: after all, water is the basis of all life. Without water, we have no health, no wealth, no equality, no education.

But are governments setting priorities and investing adequately in clean water? The answer, in far too many parts of the world, is an emphatic no. As an international community, we are too often blind to the enormous cost of not serving so many people with the most basic but crucial services.

In the world there are still 2.2 billion people without access to safe drinking water and 4.2 billion people who do not have a safe place to go to the toilet. Achieve all of these needs thrice current investment levels, based on world Bank – to respond to the scale of the challenge. However, this is not a call for charity, it is a wake up call.

The current global water and sanitation crisis is a story of colossal, rapidly increasing and unmet demand resulting in colossal and rapidly increasing costs. Achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 – water and sanitation for all by 2030 – is not a burden but a huge opportunity.

To find concrete solutions to the financing gap, the partnership Sanitation and water for all – a global platform to achieve water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) goals – works with finance ministers around the world to focus on opportunities for economic growth and sustainable development, through the expansion of water and sanitation services.

With the right level of investment, the benefits could include an estimate 1.5% growth in gross domestic product, and a $ 4.30 return for every dollar invested. This is due to the likely reduction in health care costs and the potential for increased productivity. This is a rate of return that any investor would want.

The benefits of investing are clear and examples abound. In 1961, only 17% of South Korea had access to basic drinking water, but in 2012 the water coverage was 98% – a remarkable turnaround. High-level political leadership was essential, as part of broader action towards nation-building, common well-being and modernity.

Bolivian girls washing their hands. Credit: UNICEF

The cost of not investing

Affordable, reliable and easily accessible water and sanitation services prevent thousands children with preventable diseases, such as diarrhea and cholera. Healthier children properly absorb nutrients, develop stronger brains and bodies, perform better in school, and end up making a fuller contribution to society. And we’ve seen how quickly a pandemic like COVID-19 can spread when people aren’t able to wash their hands with soap and water.

Without additional investment, girls and women are forced to continue the tedious and back-breaking work of fetching water, and are exposed to the indignity and dangers of using the toilet in the fields and streets. Water and sanitation services in schools and workplaces have the power to ensure that girls and women can manage their personal hygiene while not failing to get an education or earn an income.

Adequate investment would reduce the disease burden and epidemic risks, and slow down fast-growing killers such as cholera. Better hygiene – thanks to soap and water – is essential in the fight against COVID-19, for example. Again one in four – 24% – of health establishments have no basic water services, one in ten – 10% – has no sanitation service and one in three – 32% – has no facilities hand hygiene at points of care. Data has shown that even where there are adequate WASH facilities, frontline health workers can 12 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 compared to individuals in the general community.

Unless further investment is made, the level of labor productivity will be capped. About three out of four jobs who make up the global workforce are highly or moderately dependent on water. But access to water and sanitation can also free up time that would otherwise be spent collecting water. UN-Water believes that improving sanitation gives every household a 1000 hours per year work, study, take care of children, etc. Women’s productivity is particularly affected, as they are the main custodians, managers and users of water.

The bottom line is that economic growth hinges on improving educational outcomes and improving public health – two things that are impossible without access to water.

The role of financial decision-makers

None of this is news. Since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, we have known about the transformative economic and social benefits of access to water and the dire consequences of inaction.

If governments fail to prioritize water and sanitation, the consequences could affect societies for generations. Financial decision-makers need to create an enabling environment by investing in institutions and people, and by mobilizing new sources of finance, such as taxes, tariffs, transfers or repayable finance.

Ultimately, well-managed and adequately resourced water supply systems are catalysts for progress in all sectors, from gender, food and education to health, industry and to the environment.

Governments must use evidence to make smart decisions that will help their country prosper. In the case of water and sanitation, the evidence is clear: continuing to neglect these services will only hold back the growth of our economies, our populations and our societies.

