Why was I never born – right the wrong

The US announcement of the revocation of the terrorist designation by the previous administration of Yemen’s Houthi movement, officially known as Ansar Allah, will bring “deep relief” to millions of people in the country, who depend on it. international aid and imports for their survival, the UN spokesman said on February 7. , 2021. Credit: PAM / Reem Nada

NEW YORK, February 17 (IPS) – The bombing continues unabated. Explosions are heard in the distance. A family with seven children curl up in fear in a corner of their cabin, not daring to come out, fearing instant death from a shrapnel or sniper bullet.

They sometimes gaze at the sky through a hole in the roof, still hoping for raindrops collected in a bucket below. Clean water is nowhere to be found, and only raindrops keep the family alive.

The mother is well cared for; she is trying to breastfeed her baby boy, Mahmood, but her milk runs dry. The baby’s eyes are still open, not looking at anything, perhaps wondering what is happening to him and why.

Slowly, he tries to lift his weakened hand to touch his mother’s breast, as if just begging for one more drop of milk. His arm drops, suspended; he can’t move, he can’t cry, his eyes are drying up, he has no more tears to shed to relieve his excruciating pain!

If you bend down to ask him how he is feeling, and if he could only speak, he would say “why, why was I born?” Weeks of famine have finally taken their turn. His body surrenders and he dies in his mother’s arms.

How right was James Baldwin when he said, “A child cannot, thank God, know how vast and ruthless the nature of power is, with what incredible cruelty people treat each other.”

Countless Yemeni children die of hunger and disease as the world shamelessly watches in silence, as if this is just a horror story from a different time and place far away, where a country is ravaged by a senseless and impossible to win war while an entire generation perishes. before our eyes.

Those at the top who fight war destroy the very people they want to rule; they are the evil that flourishes on apathy and cannot last without it.

What is left for them to rule? Twenty million Yemenis are starving, one million children are infected with cholera, and hundreds of thousands of little boys and girls are starving – dying, leaving no trace or trace to tell the world they were never there.

And the poorest country on this planet earth is still in ruins and in absolute despair.

Civilian casualties have become a weapon of choice, and the winner will be the one who inflicts the most deaths. And as the death toll among civilians continues to rise, increasing more and more, the more they believe they will succeed. “People sometimes talk about the ‘bestial’ cruelty of man,” said Dostoyevsky, “but it is terribly unfair and offensive to beasts, no animal can ever be so cruel as a man, so skillfully, also artistically cruel.

When will the international community wake up? Evil humans can do a lot of horrible harm, but those who gaze at them with deafening silence cause greater disaster for not taking action. When will they try to end the Yemeni calamity? What will it take to bring the fighters to what is left of their sanity?

There is nothing left to fight for, no matter how desperate the conditions are, we can still be determined to change course. And if we manage to save even one life, as the Abrahamic religions teach us, it is as if we have saved the whole world.

Aware of the Yemeni tragedy, President Biden – unlike Trump – took the first step by suspending the shipment of the killing machines. He could not afford to witness this human catastrophe to continue to wreak havoc on the Yemeni people while degrading our morals and numbing our conscience.

It’s time to warn Iran to end its support for the Houthis, as Tehran will never be allowed to establish a permanent position in the Arabian Peninsula. As an ally, Saudi Arabia should be encouraged to maintain the ceasefire and to demand a peace deal.

The Houthis must remember that there will be no winners, only losers – losers, for they have already lost the country. The country they are fighting for is no longer there. They must now start from the beginning, and it is only with the besieged government that these unspeakable atrocities end.

And maybe, just maybe, the community of nations will join with the United States in righting the wrong, not just for the Yemeni people, but for the good of mankind.

We are facing the test of time, and we will never be forgiven for not responding to the silent call of this little boy, Mahmood, who died so cruelly before his prime.

