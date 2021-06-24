Why “waking up” has become toxic

In the West, the term “revival” has become a lightning rod left and right – a symbol of modern cultural warfare.

But its origins are far from modern. It first appeared in the United States in the 1940s from the word “awake” and has been used to describe someone who is knowledgeable about issues of social injustice – especially racism. In its initial use, this meant being mindful of the specific discrimination and systemic damage suffered by African Americans. Thus, being “awake” implies that one has “woken up” from a sleep, much like the protagonist, Neo, after being disconnected from the Matrix in the film of the same name. More recently, it has been adopted as the ubiquitous slogan for a wide variety of social movements, including LGBTQ issues, feminism, immigration, climate change, and marginalized communities.

But this broad use of the term caused it to become heavily militarized by left and right, turning what was once a welcome credo into a poisonous and divisive word, especially in Western countries, including the United States. United States, Canada, United Kingdom and other European nations. Much of this toxicity is due to the failure of activists to develop the coalitions necessary to instill the change that activists advocate.

It’s a shame because the messages of inclusiveness and diversity that underpin ‘awakening’ should not be so easily dismissed.

So why has the term “revival” become so controversial? Trouble begins when campaigns overreach, alienating moderate supporters. It is easy to see how this happened. Examples include the toppling of statues of warlord Winston Churchill – cherished as a hero by many Westerners – or companies “advised” to stop using the word “mother” by the LGBTQ + charity Stonewall, which runs a UK ‘equality at work index’. For large sections of the general public, all these cries of political correctness have gone mad.

Awakening also implies that those who are not in the club are asleep, cheated or in error. This instantaneous judgment forms a dividing line, forcing the other side to step up on the defensive and deepen the debate. The moral superiority platform is hardly a way to engage skeptics, especially when the wealthy and privileged activists who have co-opted for awakening don’t even follow their own standards, like celebrity Dame Emma Thompson, who has flew across the world to join an extinction. Climate Change Rebellion protest in London in 2019. This particular protest involved the blocking of bridges and roads in the heart of London, including the stopping of ambulances, and the outrage of the public was so great it has hurt its own cause, as it gave the impetus for a new Police Bill that will restrict noise levels and times for future protests.

Another example is the heated debate over trans rights and gender identity. Trans people want to be accepted for who they are, including being legally recognized as the gender they want. The UK already provides a gender recognition certificate, through which one can change their legal sex, but only after time requirements and medical checks, which many members of the trans community consider humiliating. Trans activists are therefore campaigning to reduce these controls in order to facilitate legal gender reassignment. These voices deserve to be heard. However, it is also reasonable to listen to women who voice their concerns about what this might mean for women in private spaces, such as locker rooms, toilets and, more importantly, prisons and services such as shelters for domestic violence.

Unfortunately, the modern awakening instinct seems to be to end such a debate. Famous Harry Potter author JK Rowling found herself at the center of a waking storm after liking a tweet from Maya Forstater, who lost her job in 2019 after tweeting that “men are not women” . The reaction was immediate, with some accusing Forstater of “killing trans people with his hate” for simply expressing an opinion. Rowling wrote an emotional essay to explain her rationale for supporting Forstater. In it, she confessed that she had previously been in an abusive relationship and therefore could see why unisex spaces for vulnerable women should be protected.

British tabloid The Sun shamelessly jumped at the chance to sell more newspapers by producing a front-page interview with the man who abused Rowling, under the headline: I Slapped JK and I’m Not Sorry . Rowling’s awakened response to trial had essentially provided a platform in right-wing media for a domestic abuser to rejoice in his abuse.

The aforementioned Maya Forstater sued her former employer, the Hillary-Clinton-friendly Washington-based International Development Think Tank, the Center for Global Development, in an employment tribunal to challenge the decision not to renew her contract. But he ruled that his views were “incompatible with human dignity”. This was recently overturned after an appeal, meeting the legal test that Forstater’s right to voice his opinions was protected under UK equality laws. So, she is protected by law, but in the end, she still lost her job.

Awakening can also stop good causes. In 2019, Canada’s oldest domestic violence shelter, based in Vancouver, was deprived of funding from local authorities because it refused to accept trans women (who were biologically men). Perhaps the shelter should have handled the matter differently, with the local community having won a short-term victory in the name of “inclusion”. But paralysis of an essential service only meant further division and long-term damage to the cause.

It seems that some civil society institutions have also become more radical, leaving even their original champions troubled. Simon Fanshawe, an equality rights pioneer and founder of Stonewall, was disowned by the very charity he founded to simply highlight women’s concerns regarding the introduction of self-identification for women. trans people, signaling that the charity now requires only rigid compliance with its new focus on gender ideology and an awakening hierarchy that divides the progressive agenda.

Social networks have also upped the ante. While an offensive remark had already resulted in a reprimand from a friend or foe, people are just one tweet away of being ‘canceled’ – a relatively new term for withdrawing support for a person – which could result in the loss of your job or worse. Marion Millar, a feminist and ‘gender critic’ accountant, was arrested by Scottish police earlier this month for posting tweets expressing her views. One was a photo of a suffragette ribbon tied to a fence, which a complainant described as a noose. Her tweets may have been poorly worded and deeply offensive to some, but she now faces a prison sentence of up to six months – the same maximum length as a charge of common assault against a rescuer – with the possibility of her autistic children being taken away. in care.

The timid way some companies have tried to market and embrace social movements and their language has also devalued and trivialized the notion of awakening further. In 2017, Pepsi launched a big-budget TV commercial featuring model (wealthy and privileged) Kendall Jenner in a mock protest reminiscent of Black Lives Matter. In the ad, the conflict between protesters and police is quickly resolved – to the applause and adulation of the crowd of protesters – when she presents a can of Pepsi to a handsome policeman. The announcement was met with a storm of criticism for monetizing social justice and trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement.

McDonald’s in California celebrated International Women’s Day in 2018 by inverting the logo of its golden arches into a W, sparking outrage from unions over McDonald’s historic resistance to minimum wage increases, which particularly affects women being gave US labor statistics which show how women make up nearly two-thirds of the country’s minimum wage earners. All of this translates into a climate of resentment, with the “awakening” now as likely to trigger an eye roll as it is to describe a progressive philosophy.

Socially progressive individual policies have long won the support of all populations, even in conservative administrations. Current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, often seen as a right-wing populist by the left, was actually one of five Tory MPs who voted in 2003 to repeal Article 28, which prohibited local authorities from teach or post material that may be considered “intentionally promoting homosexuality”. The Conservatives subsequently passed the Marriage (Same-Sex Couples) Bill in 2013, a major progressive achievement. It is hard to imagine that same success now if the campaign had been called an “awake” movement, given how the term has been militarized.

The challenge for socially progressive activists now is to ensure that the next priority – tackling climate change – is not just presented as a waking project, otherwise the center-right and right-wing parties might be more reluctant to join us, as happened in the climate-skeptical American Republican Party.

No systemic problem can be solved without both parties listening. How do you give permission to people to engage in a debate without slapping them because they have a different point of view? How can we create a shared perspective without alienating another group? Where is the line between an honest misunderstanding stemming from his upbringing and a looming hate crime? These questions are not asked enough, let alone answered, but if we ask them we could progress without ever having to repeat the word “awake”.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.