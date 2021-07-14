World
Why violence is raging in South Africa – Times of India
JOHANNESBURG: Days of riots and looting in South Africa have left more than 70 dead, injured thousands of businesses and damaged major infrastructure in some of the worst civil unrest since the end of the white minority rule in 1994.
What motivates the violence?
THE GUARD OF ZUMA
The unrest began after former President Jacob Zuma surrendered last week to start a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.
Zuma’s supporters, who believe he is the victim of a political witch hunt, burned tires and blocked roads in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.
Support for Zuma stems in part from his image as a common man during his nine years in power until 2018, and because some see his imprisonment as an attack on the country’s largest ethnic group, the Zulu.
Although many wealthy and middle-class South Africans were elated when Zuma was ousted after multiple allegations of bribery and bribery, he still retains loyal followers in KwaZulu-Natal and some poor rural areas.
His support among the population reflects a division in the government The National African Congress (ANC), where a pro-Zuma faction opposes his successor President Cyril Ramaphosa.
POVERTY, INEQUALITY
The hardships that persist 27 years after the end of apartheid are one of the main reasons hundreds of stores and dozens of malls have been laid bare.
Data from statistical agencies shows that about half of the country’s 35 million adults live below the poverty line and that young people are disproportionately affected by unemployment.
South Africa has one of the highest levels of inequality in the world according to Gini index, with a “dual economy” aimed at a small predominantly white elite and a large predominantly black majority.
The efforts of the ANC, which has governed since the beginning of the democratic regime, to redistribute land and wealth have progressed slowly.
Covid-19
The Covid-19 has exacerbated poverty, a recent survey showing a sharp increase in hunger.
Official unemployment hit a record high above 32% in the first three months of 2021.
Although the government has increased social subsidies to cushion the pandemic, it cannot afford to match the expensive leave programs of richer countries.
CRIMINAL ELEMENTS
Police said some criminals used the anger over Zuma’s imprisonment to steal and cause destruction. To date, more than 1,200 people have been arrested.
INFLAMMATORY MESSAGES
People are fueling violence with inflammatory comments and social media posts, security officials say.
Two people drawing criticism are a spokesperson for Zuma’s charitable foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, who attributed some early acts of violence to “just anger”, and Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile.
Manyi said Reuters the violence could have been avoided and the way Zuma, 79, was imprisoned reminded people of the apartheid era.
An account bearing the name of Duduzile has repeatedly posted images and videos of protests and violence on Twitter with the rallying cry “Amandla!” (Power!) Used during the liberation struggle. Reuters was unable to reach her to verify that she posted these messages.
The ANC said it was concerned about the tweets and that party member Duduzile will have to explain.
