Why variants are most likely to be responsible for the COVID outbreak in India

April 28 (IPS) – With more than 300,000 new COVID cases daily and hospitals and crematoria threatened with collapse, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the situation in India “beyond the heartbreak“.

From India government blamed people for not following anti-COVID public health guidelines, but recent data shows mask use has failed decreased by 10 percentage points, from a maximum of 71% in August 2020 to a minimum of 61% at the end of February.

And the mobility index increased by about 20 percentage points, although most sectors of the economy and activity have opened up. These are modest changes and do not adequately explain the huge increase in cases.

A more likely explanation is the impact of variants that are more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Variants in India

Viruses keep changing and adapting through mutations, and new variants of a virus are expected and followed in a pandemic situation like this.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a group of ten national laboratories, was set up in December 2020 to monitor genetic variations in the coronavirus. Laboratories are required to sequence 5% of COVID positive samples from states and 100% of positive samples from international travelers.

The UK is currently testing around 8% of its positive samples and the US around 4%. India tested on 1% absolutely. INSACOG has so far tested 15133 SARS-CoV-2 genomes. This means that per 1,000 cases, the UK has sequenced 79.5, the US 8.59, and India only 0.0552.

In the last week of December, India detected six cases of the British variant (B.1.1.7) among international travelers.

The current second wave started in the northwestern state of Punjab in the first half of February and has yet to plateau. One of the Punjabi government advisers confirmed that more than 80% of cases were attributed to the British variant.

Significantly, the most affected districts are those in the Doaba region of Punjab, known as the NRI (Non-Resident Indians) belt. About 60 to 70% of families in these districts have relatives abroad, mainly in the UK or Canada, and a high volume of travel to and from these countries.

B.1.617, or what has been called the “Indian double mutation”, has attention drawn because it contains two mutations (called E484Q and L452R) which were bound to increased transmissibility and an ability to evade our immune system.

Many experts in India now think it is drive the surge.

Even when the Indian Ministry of Health announced the detection of the mutants on March 24, it continued to add:

these have not been detected in sufficient numbers to establish or direct a relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states.

The head of the Indian Council for Medical Research said there was no reason to panic because the mutations are sporadic and insignificant. On this day, the states of Maharashtra and Punjab explained 62.5% and 4.5% of the 40,715 new cases, respectively.

Around the world, several key mutant strains have emerged thanks to the viral replication taking place in humans. The ability to replicate and transmit and a better ability to evade our immune system has led to the variants settle down as dominant strains across geographies and populations.

The UK variant (B.1.1.7) is at least 30% more transmissible. In a recent webinar, Indian experts observed that the ‘Indian strain’ (B.1.617) is also transmissible to the British variant, but there is little evidence so far that it is more lethal than the original virus.

Why higher transmissibility is of such concern

According to epidemiologist Adam Kucharski of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the enigma is this:

Suppose 10,000 people are infected in a city and that each infect 1.1 other people on average, the low end of the estimated infection rate in England. After a month, 16,000 people would have been infected. If the death rate from infection is 0.8%, as was the case in England at the end of the first wave of infections, that would mean 128 deaths. With a variant 50% more fatal, these 16,000 cases would result in 192 deaths. But with a variant that is 50% more transmissible, but not more fatal, there would be 122,000 cases after a month, resulting in 976 deaths.

In all likelihood, this is the current Indian scenario: a higher overall death toll although the variants are not more fatal in relative terms.

Setting up a genomic surveillance system and systematically testing 5% of positive samples is an expensive but important tool for the future. This can help us identify emerging hot spots, track the transmission, and enable agile decision-making and tailored interventions.

Rajib dasgupta, President, Center for Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.