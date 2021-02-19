Why vaccine rollout in Canada has slowed

[Read: France Stalls Between Stubbornly High Infection Rates and Slow Vaccine Rollout]

[Read: Vaccine Shortages Hit E.U. in a Setback for Its Immunization Race]

For my article on Canada, released Thursday, I spoke with people in a variety of fields including vaccine development, epidemiology, infection control, and medical supply chains. Everyone said they understood the frustration of Canadians. But none of them were in the least surprised that the first wave of vaccine deliveries did not go as planned. Such, they said, is the nature of the new vaccines.

They also cited two factors behind the slow start: the lack of an established vaccine manufacturer headquartered in Canada and the country’s modest vaccine manufacturing capacity. But they said there was little the government could have done to get these factories up and running now.

Until last summer, Mr. Trudeau and other members of his cabinet repeatedly suggested they were working to get vaccines out of Canadian factories by the end of 2020. But in testimony this week on the parliamentary committee, Mark Lievonen, vice-chair of the federal vaccine task force, said there had never been a Canadian-made option that could have speeded up deliveries. And in earlier testimony, Anita Anand, the minister whose ministry contracts for vaccines, said the government was unable to persuade one of the major vaccine makers last year to settle in Canada.

There will be home-made vaccines, but that won’t happen until well after September, the government’s goal of getting all Canadians vaccinated. The federally funded factories in Montreal and Saskatoon plan to be in operation by the end of the year, which is also the expected delivery date for what would be Canada’s first local vaccine. Its developer, Providence Therapeutics, a Calgary-based biotech startup, is in the early stages of testing the vaccine and has signed an agreement to produce these end-of-year batches for Manitoba, subject to regulatory approval.