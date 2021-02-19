Why vaccine rollout in Canada has slowed
Large batches of Pfizer vaccines that landed in Canada this week from a factory in Belgium could represent a turning point in the roll-out of vaccination in the country, even as winter storms have delayed the arrival of shipments.
When Pfizer and Moderna reduced shipments of their vaccines to Canada due to manufacturing issues – then Pfizer briefly halted shipping – the companies sparked a national hand spin wave and a torrent of heated political rhetoric. Despite this, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau maintains that the government will still meet its goal of six million doses, enough for three million people, by the end of March.
The anger, anxiety and general disaffection with the pace at which vaccinations take place are not confined to Canada. My colleagues based in Europe expressed similar sentiments there.
For my article on Canada, released Thursday, I spoke with people in a variety of fields including vaccine development, epidemiology, infection control, and medical supply chains. Everyone said they understood the frustration of Canadians. But none of them were in the least surprised that the first wave of vaccine deliveries did not go as planned. Such, they said, is the nature of the new vaccines.
They also cited two factors behind the slow start: the lack of an established vaccine manufacturer headquartered in Canada and the country’s modest vaccine manufacturing capacity. But they said there was little the government could have done to get these factories up and running now.
Until last summer, Mr. Trudeau and other members of his cabinet repeatedly suggested they were working to get vaccines out of Canadian factories by the end of 2020. But in testimony this week on the parliamentary committee, Mark Lievonen, vice-chair of the federal vaccine task force, said there had never been a Canadian-made option that could have speeded up deliveries. And in earlier testimony, Anita Anand, the minister whose ministry contracts for vaccines, said the government was unable to persuade one of the major vaccine makers last year to settle in Canada.
There will be home-made vaccines, but that won’t happen until well after September, the government’s goal of getting all Canadians vaccinated. The federally funded factories in Montreal and Saskatoon plan to be in operation by the end of the year, which is also the expected delivery date for what would be Canada’s first local vaccine. Its developer, Providence Therapeutics, a Calgary-based biotech startup, is in the early stages of testing the vaccine and has signed an agreement to produce these end-of-year batches for Manitoba, subject to regulatory approval.
Canada may also need fewer vaccines than previously thought. Four studies now suggest that people already infected with the coronavirus need one shot two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunity.
It remains to be seen now whether Pfizer and Moderna are able to continue ramping up production and how many of the other five companies Canada has placed orders with bring their vaccines to market.
After reading Letter from Canada from Dan Bilefsky last week Regarding travel restrictions between Canada and the United States, several of you have written and asked why people who have been vaccinated are not allowed to cross the Canadian border again or be exempt from quarantine measures from Canada.
While the rules now allow extended family members, including those in romantic relationships and grandparents, to enter Canada for visits, many of you pointed out that the two-week quarantine makes visiting impractical for many people. And for months I’ve heard from Americans who own vacation properties in Canada that they can’t visit.
There are several reasons. But a major response has to do with the ongoing recommendations from public health officials in Canada and the United States to avoid all types of travel. Initial data from Israel shows that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is indeed very effective to protect the people who receive it. But there’s a blind spot in the research: It’s still unclear whether people who have been vaccinated can be contagious.
Added to this is the issue of proof of vaccination. While Denmark offered a digital vaccination passport and the International Air Transport Association has a digital travel card for vaccines, there is no general international agreement on how to deal with this issue.
False documentation is already an issue with the Covid-19 test results that passengers are required to show before boarding flights. On Thursday, Transport Canada said it fined one person C $ 10,000 and another person $ 7,000 for boarding a flight to Canada from Mexico last month after testing positive. The couple, who have not been named, presented a false test result indicating that they were not infected.
Brian Boucher writes that an exhibition by Winnipeg artist Divya Mehra in Los Angeles “includes only one work, but it’s a big piece: nearly 20-foot-tall inflatable versions of the wave and urn emoticons, expressing a ‘tsunami of grief’; when the exhibition opened in mid-January, two million had died from the coronavirus.
Radical changes for Canadian Firearms Laws support the ban on municipal handguns with federal sanctions, including jail time. It will also facilitate the removal of gun licenses.
A family from the suburbs of Montreal is part of the “Speakeasy hockey” movement.
Two tech giants have taken action this week that could be a preview of what will happen when Canada passes laws to regulate digital giants, likely later this year. Google has agreed to make payments to news agencies in Australia, while Facebook limits the sharing of press articles by users in this country.
Originally from Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
