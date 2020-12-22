Why transforming our food systems is a feminist issue

Women farmers clear farmland in northern Bangladesh. Credit: Naimul Haq / IPS

NAIROBI, Dec. 22 (IPS) – In the countries where women are most marginalized, discriminated against under the law, and where gender norms prevent women from owning property and resources, people are also hungry most. Indeed, gender equality and food systems are closely linked.

Too often, however, we focus only on the roles that women play in food production, processing, trade and in decision-making about food consumption and purchase at the household level.

And while this is important, we also need to focus on whether the food system as organized is fair and equitable and whether it promotes women’s empowerment, livelihoods and health and girls.

the United Nations Food Systems Summit, which will be convened by the United Nations Secretary-General in 2021, offers the world a unique opportunity to reframe the global debate on gender and food and ask the tough questions about how the food system can be structured in a fair way. and fair.

Reframing gender and food systems

While it is recognized that the transformation of food systems is a political, economic and environmental issue, we must also recognize it as a matter of gender justice; glaring gender inequalities are both a cause and a result of unsustainable food systems, unjust food access, consumption and production.

Tackling gender injustice and truly empowering women is not only a fundamental prerequisite for transforming food systems, but also a goal.

So what should a fair and equitable food system look like?

A just and gender-equitable food system is a system that ensures a world without hunger, where women, men, girls and boys have equal access to nutritious and healthy food, safe food and access to means of producing, selling and buying food.

It is a food system where the roles, responsibilities, opportunities and choices available to women and men – including unpaid care and food provision – are not predetermined at birth but are developed according to individual abilities and aspirations.

It is a food system in which countries, communities, households, and men and women are equipped to produce enough food for their own populations through environmentally sound processes, while also being able to participate in gender-equitable local, global and regional food trading systems.

Thus, as food systems transform, the goal should be to ensure that they transform in equitable ways that ensure meaningful engagement and benefits for all, women, boys, girls, men, indigenous groups. , among others.

Towards a fair and equitable food system

A fair and equitable food system requires rethinking the role of women as producers and consumers and moving from “what are the contributions of women to agriculture” to “how can food and agricultural systems be transformed? equitable manner and empower women ”.

Achieving this will require systemic innovations in the food system and the use of a feminist lens.

First, at the level of agricultural production, a fair and equitable food system will require the recognition of women as farmers, with rights to the land they cultivate, technologies that reduce the drudgery of agriculture, and policies. which ensure that women can earn a living from agriculture.

In many different contexts, women continue to be denied the right to independent control of land and access to agricultural inputs, credit and other essential resources due to cultural norms, government assumptions and programs. that farmers are men, because ‘men are suppliers’.

A global movement like the ‘Me Too’ movement that raises awareness and triggers action for women’s rights to resources and a living wage in agriculture is needed.

Second, it will require business, trade and financial policies and processes that do not discriminate against women and that explicitly engage women in formulation and implementation.

For example, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement – ZLECAf – The framework agreement includes a goal of gender equality that recognizes the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in an integrated continental market. Tracking this

Third, there will be a need for gender norms that include the dignity of women in the workplace and equal pay with oversight and accountability mechanisms for the food industry, whether it is large farms, d food factories or the service sector. In the USA, women food processing workers earned 74 cents on the dollar men won in 2019.

And in 2018, the ILO focused on sexual violence, harassment and poor working conditions for women workers in commercial agriculture. Such standards are discussed in some industries such as the clothing industry.

For example, the ISEAL Gender Working Group aims to improve working conditions for women in the textile and clothing supply chains by promoting appropriate and evidence-based strategies, tools and systems, with lessons that will be more widely applicable to d ‘other standard organizations.

And finally, it will be necessary to strengthen and amplify the voices of women at all levels of the food system. This will require funding smallholder farmers ‘organizations, women’s business networks, workers’ unions and women’s consumer organizations to engage at different levels and in different conversations to influence food systems.

And for the industry, it will require the adoption of a set of principles or a manifesto on women and food systems for the representation and inclusion of women in the food system, similar in nature to the Leader manifesto.

Our food systems must change to feed everything in a sustainable way that protects our planet. Equally important is that they are fair and equitable and that they ensure the needs and priorities of those who depend on them, including women.

Dr. Jemimah Njuki is the Guardian of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment for the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit and a Food Systems Champion. She is a member of Aspen New Voices and writes on gender issues in food systems. Follow her on @jemimah_njuki