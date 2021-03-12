Why the rape complaint against Australia’s Attorney General sounds familiar

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Register now to get it by e-mail.

He was charged with sexual assault decades after it occurred, in a way that makes a police investigation virtually impossible. Backed by his party and the most powerful man in the country, he maintained his innocence and held one of the most important legal posts in the country, even as questions continued to swirl around him.

Which man do you think of: Australian Attorney General Christian Porter, or United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh?

Of course, there are also key differences: Kavanaugh was a new appointee, while Porter is a longtime member of the government. And Christine Blasey Ford, the accuser of Kavanaugh, was able to testify publicly, which is impossible for Porter’s accuser, who committed suicide last year.

Yet the similarities between the two cases have disturbed many Australian women, heightening fears that the Australian government will continue to follow the handbook of the (now defunct) Trump administration on a variety of issues.