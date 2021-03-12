Why the rape complaint against Australia’s Attorney General sounds familiar
He was charged with sexual assault decades after it occurred, in a way that makes a police investigation virtually impossible. Backed by his party and the most powerful man in the country, he maintained his innocence and held one of the most important legal posts in the country, even as questions continued to swirl around him.
Which man do you think of: Australian Attorney General Christian Porter, or United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh?
Of course, there are also key differences: Kavanaugh was a new appointee, while Porter is a longtime member of the government. And Christine Blasey Ford, the accuser of Kavanaugh, was able to testify publicly, which is impossible for Porter’s accuser, who committed suicide last year.
Yet the similarities between the two cases have disturbed many Australian women, heightening fears that the Australian government will continue to follow the handbook of the (now defunct) Trump administration on a variety of issues.
Kavanaugh’s comparison was the first thing that came to mind for Sharna Bremner, founder of advocacy organization End Rape on Campus Australia, when she learned of the allegation against Porter. For her, the American case offers a grim foreshadowing of how the case might unfold in Australia.
“I think what we’re going to see again is that powerful men can get away with anything,” she said.
As with Kavanaugh’s eventual Supreme Court appointment, she said, “The message that’s being sent now is, ‘Don’t talk. We won’t believe you. ”
These cases highlight the difficulty of dealing with allegations of serious misconduct made against persons in positions of authority that fall outside the scope of law enforcement.
Porter, like Kavanaugh, does not face a criminal case to determine his guilt or innocence. Her accuser did not swear an affidavit and wrote to the police to tell them that she did not want to open an investigation. Police have closed their investigation, citing a lack of evidence.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other Porter supporters refused to consider other avenues of investigation, with Morrison saying it would mean “we erode the very principles of the rule of law. “
But critics argue that an equally important question for Porter, as it was for Kavanaugh, is whether the public is able to maintain confidence in him and, by extension, the institution he represents. Calls for an independent investigation are increasing.
“These are not ordinary men, they are men who compete for the highest legal office in the land,” said Susan Harris Rimmer, professor of law at Griffith University. “This search and this invocation of the rule of law does not take into account the fact that they must be of the highest character.”
The way the government has handled the situation “undermines people’s belief that institutions are in their best interests,” said Professor Harris Rimmer. “For a lot of women, it confirms every dark fear they have.”
Mark Kenny, a policy expert at Australian National University, said the government’s response also reflected a wider tendency to borrow from the Trump playbook of “ just ignoring what you might call outrage from the elite or the political community, appealing directly to the people and positioning the critics. as supporters all the time.
In recent years, the federal government has been reluctant to fire ministers for known or perceived misconduct, he said, which “completely ignores a primary concern associated with public domains and good governance and that is the question of public confidence.
Some 20 years ago, ministers resigned for declaring an imported color television in black and white on a customs form and for failing to pay import duties on a single teddy bear.
More recently, members of the Morrison government remained in office despite much controversy, including Public publication of a false document by the Minister of Energy, Angus Taylor, a potential audit on whether Home Secretary Peter Dutton mismanaged government grants and Defense Minister Linda Reynolds must publicly apologize for mishandling a rape complaint involving a former member of its staff.
Leigh Sales, one of the country’s top journalists, summed up the situation on Thursday in an interview with a minister with that question: “Does it feel good to be a minister in the Morrison government knowing that whatever questions arise about your conduct, your job is safe?”
