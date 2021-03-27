Why the internet loves the saga of stranded ships in the Suez Canal.

It was a moment that managed to wrap Bernie Sanders’ mittens, jokes about misbehavior skills and timeless office humor in one.

Initially, it was the sheer oddity of a ship stuck in the Suez Canal, booming on its own to global trade in a world already mired in a pandemic, that caught the attention of the online world. But it was the photo of a tiny digger working on his mammoth task that sealed the fate of Ever Given as the basis of thousands of relatable memes.

The digger – who was doing his best to dislodge the ship despite a titanic size difference – was the perfect metaphor for thinking we can breach our to-do lists, finally manage to stop procrastinating or bring back our thousands. zero unread emails?