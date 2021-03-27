Why the internet loves the saga of stranded ships in the Suez Canal.
It was a moment that managed to wrap Bernie Sanders’ mittens, jokes about misbehavior skills and timeless office humor in one.
Initially, it was the sheer oddity of a ship stuck in the Suez Canal, booming on its own to global trade in a world already mired in a pandemic, that caught the attention of the online world. But it was the photo of a tiny digger working on his mammoth task that sealed the fate of Ever Given as the basis of thousands of relatable memes.
The digger – who was doing his best to dislodge the ship despite a titanic size difference – was the perfect metaphor for thinking we can breach our to-do lists, finally manage to stop procrastinating or bring back our thousands. zero unread emails?
Was this the visual representation of the low relief that an outdoor walk can offer in the face of the gloom and gloom of a world in the grip of a pandemic?
Or was it just us trying to do our best despite the odds?
Soon, the 1,300-foot Ever Given was so prevalent on social media that its many colorful containers and the large white lettering spelling out the name of the company that operates the ship spawned a viral tweet showing people how to “steal your boat.” look ”.
After becoming the subject of meme after meme last week, the stranded ship quickly pollinated along with others of its ilk, including some of Bernie sanders most unforgettable moments.
And it wouldn’t be a full-fledged Internet moment without a website specifically designed to answer a simple question, which in this case was: Is this ship still stuck?
On Saturday the answer was still “Yes”.