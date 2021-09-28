Why the election of the ruling party is the main event in Japan

TOKYO – When people think of a pre-ordered election these days, they tend to Russia Where Iran Where Hong Kong. But in Japan, a parliamentary democracy and the world’s third-largest economy, the same party has governed for all but four years since 1955, and most expect it to win the scheduled general election by the end of November.

So, on Wednesday, when the Liberal Democratic Party chooses a successor to Yoshihide Suga, the unpopular prime minister and party leader, he will almost certainly anoint the prime minister who will rule Japan in the new year.

But why, in a country where elections are free, where voters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s management of the the coronavirus and the Olympics, can the Liberal Democratic Party remain so confident in victory?