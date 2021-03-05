Why the Canadian housing market is booming during the pandemic

One factor is that the pandemic hasn’t hit the incomes of high-income people as hard as those of others. In Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, the report found house price increases were most pronounced among higher priced homes. People with higher incomes suffered less from unemployment because they tend to have jobs that can be done remotely.

They were also able to save more than usual, as restrictions on travel and shopping meant they were spending less. Combined with extremely low mortgage rates, homes have become an attractive target for spending that money.

Another reason demand increased, according to the report, is that when the market nearly closed at the start of the pandemic, it created pent-up demand that kicked in later last year. Buyers soon outnumbered sellers in the market in many regions, the report concludes – a perfect situation for sellers.

Mr. Siddall, who will be stepping down from his already extended term at CMHC, is not the frontrunner in the real estate industry. Many in the business did not like its agency’s tightening of eligibility rules for the mortgage insurance it sells to banks for loans to heavily indebted homebuyers. And many accuse him of being a spoiler who scared off buyers with his warnings.

Last year, when he presented a flawed market prediction, Mr Siddall said he had a duty to warn young Canadians of the financial dangers of falling house prices, rising housing rates, Interest and increased personal debt levels could result.

While admitting his forecasting error, Mr Siddall was no less cautious about the future this week.

“Times were uncertain and I thought a house price warning was responsible,” he wrote of last year’s caution. “Today, we remain very worried.”