Why the Canadian housing market is booming during the pandemic
This week started with an unusual apology. Evan Siddall, President and CEO of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, taken to twitter to acknowledge that the federal agency erred last year in predicting that the pandemic-induced economic collapse could cause house prices to drop by 18%.
Instead, of course, Canada is once again wondering if most of the country is in a real estate bubble that will soon burst. In Vancouver last month, the benchmark price of single-detached homes rose 13.7% from a year earlier, reaching C $ 1.6 million. In the Toronto area, the average selling price of single-detached homes increased by 23.1% over the same period, and a composite price that includes all kinds of housing has exceeded $ 1 million.
A seller’s market prevails in many parts of the country, even in times of economic distress for many. After my mother died earlier this year, I was surprised to learn that bidding wars, something I associated with Toronto and Vancouver, were now common in my hometown of Windsor, Ontario. , for the sale of even relatively modest houses like his. In my neighborhood in Ottawa, a city that posted a record number of home sales last month, it wasn’t long before “for sale” signs were smeared with “sold” stickers.
But the pandemic didn’t start that way. In his Twitter posts, Mr Siddall noted that during the first months of the crisis, the housing market had contracted sharply.
About a quarter of Canadians were receiving emergency income support after their jobs were suspended due to closures, large numbers of Canadians were deferring their mortgage payments, and Mr Siddall’s agency stepped in to buy $ 150 billion in mortgage securities to keep the market alive. . And on top of that, the prices in many places were, in Mr Siddall’s opinion, already unbearable.
A report from his agency shows why – despite these factors – the market exploded instead of floundering.
One factor is that the pandemic hasn’t hit the incomes of high-income people as hard as those of others. In Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, the report found house price increases were most pronounced among higher priced homes. People with higher incomes suffered less from unemployment because they tend to have jobs that can be done remotely.
They were also able to save more than usual, as restrictions on travel and shopping meant they were spending less. Combined with extremely low mortgage rates, homes have become an attractive target for spending that money.
Another reason demand increased, according to the report, is that when the market nearly closed at the start of the pandemic, it created pent-up demand that kicked in later last year. Buyers soon outnumbered sellers in the market in many regions, the report concludes – a perfect situation for sellers.
Mr. Siddall, who will be stepping down from his already extended term at CMHC, is not the frontrunner in the real estate industry. Many in the business did not like its agency’s tightening of eligibility rules for the mortgage insurance it sells to banks for loans to heavily indebted homebuyers. And many accuse him of being a spoiler who scared off buyers with his warnings.
Last year, when he presented a flawed market prediction, Mr Siddall said he had a duty to warn young Canadians of the financial dangers of falling house prices, rising housing rates, Interest and increased personal debt levels could result.
While admitting his forecasting error, Mr Siddall was no less cautious about the future this week.
“Times were uncertain and I thought a house price warning was responsible,” he wrote of last year’s caution. “Today, we remain very worried.”
-
Rescue teams combined to combat heavy seas and high winds and save the 32 crew members aboard a scallop trawler from Nova Scotia that eventually sank after a fire.
-
Defense attorneys failed in their offer find a man not criminally responsible, on the basis of his autism spectrum disorder, for using a rented van to kill 10 people in Toronto and injure 16 others. The court ruling angered many in the autistic community and was widely dismissed by a judge as it found the man guilty of murder and attempted murder.
-
Famous hockey writer and journalist Roy MacGregor reflects on the life of Walter Gretzky, Canada’s most famous hockey father, passed away this week.
-
The frozen winter shoreline of Lake Huron in Bruce County, Ontario doesn’t seem like an obvious place to start surfing. But for some, its flaws are more than offset by the strong wind and big waves it offers.
-
Last weekend, 35 top female hockey players from Canada, the United States and Europe finally took to the ice for their first competitive matches against women since February 2020.
-
Times critic Natalia Winkelman reviews “The Walrus and the Whistleblower,” a documentary about a former coach’s efforts to free a walrus named Smooshi of a water park in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Originally from Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
How are we?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to nytcanada@nytimes.com.
Do you like this email?
Send it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.