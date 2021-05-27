Why stakeholder coalitions could be the key to the success of the Glasgow climate summits

Credit: Guillermo Flores / IPS

NEW YORK, May 27 (IPS) – The past few weeks have brought a wave of optimism on the climate front. It started on April 18 with the US-China announcement on climate cooperation. This was quickly followed by the European Parliament’s vote to cut emissions by 55% by 2030, with the UK pledging a 78% reduction by 2035, with Japan nearly doubling its commitment by 26%. 46% based on 2013 levels and US President Biden’s commitment. a reduction of 50-52%, also by 2030 (compared to 2005 levels).

Since such cuts offer a clear path to limiting temperature growth, only the most ardent cynic would deny that this was a good start to the race in Glasgow. Not to mention the announcement by a Dutch court during this writing (May 26) that Shell will have to reduce its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels, which could lead to a wave of lawsuits against fossil fuels. companies.

An important question now is how to use the Glasgow climate summit to capitalize on the good intentions of governments?

As we noted in a recent article published in IPS, the limitations of face-to-face meetings in a world affected by Covid are a particular issue for such a complex and high-stakes process. The Bureau managing the Glasgow preparatory process recently announced its intention to hold virtual “informal meetings” from next week. While we welcome the resumption of these discussions under the auspices of the United Nations and we may see an advantage in online discussions, these will not get us any further.

We hope that diplomats, key stakeholders and journalists can meet in person before the official start of the Glasgow summit, perhaps in October as part of a negotiating “ bubble ” in Italy (which hosts the G20 on October 30 and 31) and the United Kingdom (which hosts the Summit from November 1 to 12).

Work currently underway on COVID vaccine passports should make such in-person gatherings highly achievable, with the EU advancing its plans in recent days to introduce them as early as July In addition, the UK’s offer to provide vaccines to delegations from developing countries is a welcome initiative. and should be extended to other stakeholders.

National alliances of climate stakeholders

What could help advance progress towards Glasgow? We advocate that coalitions of stakeholders at the national level can play an important role.

Such coalitions have already shown their value. In 2017, Michael Bloomberg and former California Governor Jerry Brown launched the America’s Pledge and the America is All In coalition in response to President Trump’s announcement that the United States would withdraw from the Bets on the climate.

The America is All In coalition now has 147 cities, 1,157 businesses, 3 states, 2 tribal nations, and nearly 500 universities, faith groups, cultural institutions and health care organizations. It is a powerful – and still growing – coalition committed to helping reduce 2005 emissions levels by at least 50% by 2030.

Meanwhile, Accelerate America’s Engagement—A report released by Bloomberg Philanthropies in 2020 – identifies not only areas where work needs to be done, but also progress to date. This work helped build a solid foundation for President Biden’s recent announcement of a nationally determined US contribution with a 52% reduction in 2030 from 2005 levels.

Such partnerships and commitments also occur at the international level. In 2019, the Climate Ambition Alliance of Cities, Regions and Businesses announced commitments to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This Alliance, which brings together 992 companies, 449 cities, 21 regions, 505 universities and 38 of the largest investors, has made a significant commitment because it represents economic players covering a quarter of global carbon emissions. This type of coalition has helped lead the way for national governments and others to pursue similar goals.

Such coalitions can also be a model for how stakeholders might act ahead of Glasgow. The welcome promises of many governments can be supported and held more accountable by a coalition of key national actors.

For example, imagine what national stakeholder coalitions in perhaps the world’s 20 largest emitting countries could do to ensure that governments deliver on their promises with clear and achievable policies and funding to achieve the promised reductions.

In addition, national stakeholder coalitions could encourage governments to come up with new, more ambitious pledges, the so-called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), ahead of Glasgow.

When a government is lagging behind, these national coalitions can help keep the pressure on by making their own commitments for their city, region or industry.

These coalitions have also received strong support from the United Nations. “All countries, businesses, cities and financial institutions must commit to net zero, with clear and credible plans to achieve it, from today,” urged UN Secretary General António Guterres, in March.

Independent monitoring and verification

One specific area that stakeholder coalitions can play a role – both nationally and internationally – is to lobby for consistent emissions monitoring, measurement and reporting. This is an area that was not resolved by the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and yet is essential if we are to ensure full transparency and accountability in meeting government commitments.

The Glasgow summit will be judged, at least in part, on how it acts as a catalyst not only for greater ambition to cut emissions, but also to ensure they are measured consistently. Some countries, especially developing countries, will need significant financial support for such actions, and this should be another outcome of Glasgow.

The Race to Zero campaign, supported by the UN, is playing a useful role in this area. Race to Zero, the largest alliance of non-state actors pledging to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, recently released a report setting criteria on how stakeholders can define, measure and report on net commitments zero.

Interestingly, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, a group of 160 financial institutions with collective assets of US $ 70 trillion, takes a similar approach.

Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and Prime Minister Johnson’s Climate Finance Advisor for COP26, chairs this new group.

If these national coalitions are to be taken seriously, there may be a need for independent national and international monitoring and verification. Reporting and verification should take place annually.

Collaboration in our cities can be the key to unlocking Glasgow’s potential

Cities could be essential to Glasgow’s success. “Cities use a large portion of the world’s energy supply and are responsible for around 70% of global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions that trap heat and cause the Earth to warm,” said UN-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif. in 2019.

Starting in the cities of the top 20 emitters could be a good first step in aligning national stakeholders with the Paris Climate Agreement. Cities have the potential not only to be a powerful force for change; they can also move the world forward even if national political leadership in a country is lacking or is affected by a change of leadership after an election.

The recent positive announcements by some governments in favor of stronger NDCs are to be welcomed. However, it is only when all stakeholders and engaged and included that we will be able to create a sustainable way of living together. “ One land ” we have.

Felix dodds is a sustainability advocate and writer. His new book Tomorrow’s People and New Technologies: Changing the Way we Live Our Lives will be released in September. He is co-author of Only One Earth with Maurice Strong and Michael Strauss and Negotiating Sustainable Development Goals with Ambassador David Donoghue and Jimena Leiva Roesch.

Chris Spence is an environmental consultant, writer and author of the book Global Warming: Personal Solutions for a Healthy Planet. He is a veteran of many COPs and other UNFCCC negotiations over the past three decades.