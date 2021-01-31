Why some vaccines still contract the coronavirus

Reports scattered across the country can sound like a cruel irony: someone tests positive for the coronavirus even though they have already received one or both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Notable examples

It happened to at least three members of Congress recently:

But it has also been reported in people from other walks of life, including Rick Pitino, a Hall of Fame basketball coach, and a nurse in california.

How can this happen?

Experts say cases like these are not surprising and do not indicate there was a problem with the vaccines or the way they were administered. Here’s why.