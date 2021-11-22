Why SC’s Joe Wilson doesn’t want the US to recognize Putin as Russia’s leader

The United States should not recognize Vladimir Putin if he remains in office beyond the end of his term in 2024, said a South Carolina congressman, who is proposing legislation to end the acceptance the maintenance of power of the Russian president.

U.S. Representative Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, and U.S. Representative Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, proposed a resolution last week opposing recognition of Putin as President of Russia beyond May 2024. , citing irregularities in previous elections.

Wilson is the senior member of the Committee on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the Helsinki Commission. Cohen is the co-chair.

In July 2020, Putin signed amendments to the Russian Constitution that remove presidential term limits, which now allows him to run for two additional six-year terms and remain in power until 2036. The amendment was among the 206 amendments approved by Russian legislators and in a national vote last year.

In their resolution, Wilson and Cohen said there were electoral irregularities in the last election in Russia, citing reports of voter coercion, people voting multiple times, ballot stuffing and violations of the secrecy of the ballot. . Wilson and Cohen also cited one-sided media coverage supporting Putin’s amendments, while opponents got no airtime and saw their election rallies banned and their websites blocked.

The resolution also said that 37% of the vote from June 25 to July 1, 2020, the elections were fraudulent and the election results were announced before the polls closed. Although polls showed voters were almost evenly distributed, 78% of people voted in favor of the changes, according to the resolution citing the Russian Election Commission.

In 2016, Russian hackers got involved in the US presidential election seeking to help Donald Trump’s campaign. The efforts included hacking Hillary Clinton’s campaign email and the national committees of the two main parties, as well as spreading false information on social media. An investigation by Special Advocate Robert Mueller found that the Trump campaign was not in collusion with Russia.

USA later expelled 35 Russian diplomats for electoral interference.

“The inspiring people of Russia deserve better than endless corruption and authoritarianism,” Wilson said. “Vladimir Putin has shown time and again that he is ready to subvert the law and the will of the people by continuing to get rich and enrich his cronies. The United States must make it clear that it will not recognize desperate attempts of Vladimir Putin to cling to power and continue criminal activities, enriching oligarchs around the world.