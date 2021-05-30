World
Why scientists worry about biolab leaks – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The theory that Covid-19 could be the result of scientific experiments has shed light on the work of the world’s safest biolabs.
While the evidence linking SARS-CoV-2 at Wuhan Institute of Virology in China is strictly circumstantial, a number of experts want tighter controls on such facilities for fear that accidental leaks could trigger the next pandemic.
Here’s what you need to know.
The Wuhan lab is in the most secure class, commonly known as biosafety level 4, or BSL4.
These are designed to work safely with the most dangerous bacteria and viruses that can cause serious illnesses for which there is no known cure or vaccine.
“There are HVAC filtration systems, so the virus cannot escape through the exhaust; all wastewater leaving the facility is treated with chemicals or at high temperature to make sure there is nothing alive, ”Gregory Koblentz, director of the Biodefense Graduate Program at George Mason University, told AFP.
The researchers themselves are highly trained and wear protective suits against hazardous materials.
There are 59 such facilities around the world, according to a report co-authored by Koblentz and published this week.
“There are no binding international standards for safe, secure and responsible work on pathogens,” said the report, titled Mapping Maximum Biological Containment Labs Globally.
Accidents can happen, sometimes in higher level facilities, and much more frequently in lower level laboratories, which number in the thousands.
The human H1N1 virus – the same flu that caused the 1918 pandemic – fled in 1977 to the Soviet Union and China and has spread around the world.
In 2001, a mentally ill employee of an American biolab sent anthrax spores across the country, killing five people.
Two Chinese researchers exposed to SARS in 2004 spread the disease to others, killing one.
In 2014, a handful of smallpox vials were discovered during a Food and Drug Administration office move.
Lynn Klotz, a research scientist at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, has sounded the alarm for many years about the threats to public safety posed by such facilities.
“Human errors constitute more than 70% of errors in laboratories,” he told AFP, adding that American researchers must rely on data from access to information requests to be informed of these incidents.
There is a disagreement between the US government, which funded the bat coronavirus research in Wuhan, and some independent scientists, over whether this work was controversial ‘gain-of-function’ research (GOF ).
GOF research consists of modifying pathogens to make them more transmissible, more deadly or better able to escape treatments and vaccines, all to learn how to fight them better.
This area has long been controversial. The debate came to a head when two research teams showed in 2011 that they could make avian influenza transmissible between mammals.
Harvard Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch told AFP he feared “that this would create a strain of virus which, if it infected a lab worker, could not only kill that lab worker (…) but also cause a pandemic “.
“Research is not necessary and does not contribute to the development of drugs or vaccines,” added molecular biologist Richard Ebright of Rutgers University, one of the fiercest opponents of this type of research.
In 2014, the U.S. government announced a break in federal funding for this work, which in 2017 gave way to a framework that would review each request on a case-by-case basis.
But the process has been criticized as lacking in transparency and credibility.
As recently as last year, a non-profit organization received funding from the United States for research aimed at “predicting the potential for spread” of the bat coronavirus to humans in Wuhan.
Asked by Congress this week, Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci from National Institutes of Health denied that this amounted to a gain in functional research, but Ebright said it clearly was.
None of this means that Covid-19 has definitely leaked from a lab – in fact, there is no strong scientific evidence to support a natural origin or lab accident scenario, said Ebright.
But there are certain lines of circumstantial evidence in favor of the latter. For example, Wuhan is about 1,000 miles north of the bat caves that harbor the ancestor virus, well outside the animals’ flight range.
Scientists in Wuhan were, however, known to make routine trips to these caves to collect samples.
Alina Chan, a molecular biologist at the Broad Institute, said there was no sign that research into risky pathogens was fading in the wake of the pandemic – in fact, “it may be widespread. “.
Last year, Chan published research showing that unlike SARS, SARS-CoV-2 was not evolving rapidly when it was first detected in humans – further circumstantial evidence that could point to a laboratory origin.
Chan sees herself as a “fence guard” on competing hypotheses, but is not in favor of banning risky research, fearing that it will then go underground.
One solution “could be as simple as moving these research institutes to extremely remote areas … where you have to quarantine for two weeks before re-entering human society,” she said.
