Why Pakistani women feel unsafe in public spaces

Women’s Day (Mars Auret) in 2018. Despite the rise of feminism and activism against gender-based violence, women still fear attacks in public places in Pakistan. Credit: Zofeen T Ebrahim / IPS

Karachi, Oct 12 (IPS) – The mutilation, groping and throwing of a young woman by a crowd of 300 to 400 men in a park in the eastern city of Lahore, in the province of Punjab, may have caused a wave of large disgust, but says a lot about how dangerous public spaces are for Pakistani women.

“If I am not safe in my own city, I can never be safe in any part of the world,” said the survivor, also a TikTokker, in a statement. maintenance recounting the incident which happened on August 14, also Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day and was captured on videos which went viral shortly thereafter.

Actress Ushna Shah echoed the same sentiment on Twitter: “What else must happen for everyone to accept that women are not safe in Pakistan. Women are not safe.

Sheema Kermani says her dancers pack their bags and leave public spaces when confronted.

“Over the years, public spaces for women in Pakistan have shrunk,” lamented Sheema Kermani, a renowned ballet dancer and founder of Tehrik-e-Niswan, a women’s rights group based in Karachi. She and her group have had their fair share of unwarranted episodes, performing in public spaces, even doing street theater. They have been thrown stones or asked to stop their performance, in which case they immediately pack up and leave to “avoid the confrontation”.

Despite the increase in the number of women entering the workforce and the emergence of young feminist groups that have “actually pushed for making public spaces safe for women,” Kermani observed, “the past two years have brought Pakistani society of hundreds of years ago “where women are” hated, belittled, exploited, abused, even raped. “She added,” It is as if their lives are of little importance. “

And that’s what the TikTokker felt when she said, “They were playing with me,” as they ripped her clothes off.

This incident occurs just a few weeks after the decapitation the daughter of a former diplomat from the capital. Another undated video that went viral, following the attack on TikTokker, show a man throws himself at two women in the back of a rickshaw and he is heard kissing one of them. Police are investigating another video of a woman being undressed by a group of men in a park.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also not making it easier when he accuses women of the crimes he says he is “spread like cancer”. “Wearing very little clothing,” he said, will have an “impact on men unless they are robots”. In 2019, the Minister of Information cited the Prime Minister for blaming TikTok, a social media platform, for “the increasing obscenity and vulgarity in society”.

“But I wasn’t even dressed vulgarly,” the TikTok survivor said in her interview.

Maria Memon was deeply moved after suffering verbal abuse.

“I can very well imagine the trauma of this woman,” said TV presenter Maria Memon.

She had face an unruly crowd as she covered an anti-government protest sit-in organized by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), now in power, in Faisalabad, also in Punjab, in 2014, which had left her “shaken” after being attacked by a round of verbal abuse.

“They wanted to see me crack,” she said. When that didn’t happen, they started “throwing empty plastic water bottles and sticks at me,” she told IPS by phone from Islamabad, the country’s capital.

Seven years later, Memon said, Pakistani women journalists remain “untrained”, “unprepared” and “vulnerable” to a crowd that can quickly turn violent. While the media want to send women to these events, they rarely have an emergency evacuation plan to evacuate them quickly when the going gets tough.

In 2018, the London-based Thomson Reuters Foundation class Pakistan is the sixth most dangerous country and the fifth in terms of non-sexual violence, including domestic violence in the world for women.

Sana Mirza remembers her own humiliating incident and greets those who speak out against the harassment.

“Unless these men are not punished, there will be no way to stop them,” said Sana Mirza, Memon’s colleague, who was faced with a similar situation at another PTI rally in Lahore, just a few weeks after Memon, in 2014.

Unlike Memon, she broke down on camera, “feeling humiliated,” she said, and the episode continued to haunt her, and she refused to go out on the field for a full eight months. “I even withdrew from social media because these platforms had become too toxic and I was unable to sleep,” she told IPS by phone from Islamabad.

While many women, if they had been through what the TikTokkers had experienced, would have remained silent, Mirza said, she praised the woman “for her courage in filing a complaint with the police.”

So far, more than 60 men have been arrested after being identified through video using the national database. Police have geo-fenced 28,000 people and shortlisted 350 suspects, and arrests continue.

But Mirza is still not convinced that the arrested men will be punished. “They never are. Just look at the statistics! she said.

According to Karachi-based War Against Rape, as cases of sexual assault and rape have increased, the conviction rate is below 3%. And that figure relates to crimes that are reported.

Amna Baig believes women should report incidents because failure to report emboldens perpetrators.

While the “system may not be perfect,” Amna Baig, an Islamabad-based police officer, defending the police system by not reporting such incidents “emboldens” the perpetrators. She called the filing of a complaint by the TikTok user, albeit three days late, a very “courageous” step.

During her five years in the force in various towns in the Punjab, she said, she had faced several murders of women by their spouses. Yet neither the deceased nor any member of his family ever filed a domestic violence (DV) complaint before the murder.

“You can save so many lives if you report,” she said, adding: “Just making a complaint can be a deterrent because the person knows they will be held responsible.”

Interestingly, Baig feels “safer” and “empowered” in a police uniform than in civilian clothes. “I think the uniform exudes both the fear factor and respect” and was never harassed while on duty.

Still, it’s not too late to make sure “women’s choices, voices and lives matter” if you ask Senator Sherry Rehman.

It was time to give life to the bill on domestic violence that she had first introduced in 2004, as a member of the National Assembly, but that she continues to stumble “on the barriers of misogyny. and anti-women lobbies ”.

The Council for Islamic Ideology (CII) is verification it to make sure it is in tandem with Sharia law.

“Why are only laws relating to women sent to the CII?” Rehman asked. “Like the others, these too can be discussed in parliament, and their fate decided by voting in the same way as other bills are discussed and adopted,” she added.

Although she admitted that no law or set of laws would change the game, changing the law is the starting point, not the end point of change.

“Without basic laws against domestic violence, for example, like that of Sindh, the courts will not have the legal scaffolding to provide relief even if they are so inclined,” she stressed.

