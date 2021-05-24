Why our best defense against future pandemics is in data

Scientists in Thailand are working to tackle zoonoses at their source. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates “intimate” links between the health of humans, animals and ecosystems, as zoonotic diseases spread between animals and humans, the head of the World Health Organization has said ( WHO) on February 21. Credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) via UN News

EDINBURGH, Scotland, May 24 (IPS) – Although the World Health Organization (WHO) mission to uncover its origins has proven inconclusive, the Covid-19 pandemic has nonetheless clearly highlighted the need for improved care, attention and investment in animal health systems.

Without a decisive change of course to prevent other diseases from crossing the species barrier, we will probably be unable to avoid the pandemics of the future, which could turn out to be even more serious and destructive.

About 75% of emerging human infections are shared with animals, according to a UN report, and these emerging zoonoses could just as easily spread or mutate to trigger the next pandemic.

Investing in a stronger and more resilient global animal health system is clearly a win-win: it protects all people through the prevention, surveillance, diagnosis and treatment of otherwise dangerous animal diseases – before they cross the threshold. species and borders.

However, investment alone will not overcome the fact that our current animal health systems are hampered by gaps in one crucial area: data.

Poor, disparate, under-researched and inaccurate data on animal health issues are preventing officials and authorities in many parts of the world from taking effective interventions against emerging animal diseases. Such limitations endanger human and animal health and make us all vulnerable to the threat of future pandemics.

To improve our current defenses against emerging animal diseases, the world needs more targeted and directed investments in the systematic collection, organization and use of existing animal health data.

First, we need more and better data on animal health. This includes increased surveillance for animal diseases on farms, at border crossings and in wet markets, all of which are important interfaces through which animal diseases can spread to humans.

Second, we also need to make sure we make better use of our existing data. For example, SEBI-Livestock uses advanced computing to obtain information from hard-to-reach data on disease prevalence and mortality, and make it more easily accessible to policymakers and scientists in the South.

In addition, a better level of data sharing is also needed in the fight against future threats to global health. The mechanisms and platforms through which physicians and veterinarians, governments and health authorities can share their knowledge about emerging diseases and treatments are vital.

A visual tool developed by the Safe Medicines for Animals Project Via Regulatory Training (SMArt) helps animal health companies navigate complex regulatory processes, opening the door to improved animal health, and therefore human health, in the whole world.

Finally, more investment is essential to help policymakers harness this wide range of data for the livestock sector in low-income countries. Low-income countries are disproportionately affected by neglected zoonoses, and the impact of epidemics and pandemics in these regions is exacerbated, as demonstrated by Covid-19.

Organizing training sessions on data literacy and data analysis skills, and raising awareness of global animal health resources will be crucial in helping low-income countries harness valuable data for greater resilience.

While data is not enough on its own, with more investment we can acquire the knowledge and resources we need to reduce the threat of emerging infectious diseases.

This is why the Animal Health Action Coalition united groups such as the World Veterinary Association, the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), Brooke, as well as SEBI-Livestock, to call for more support for better and safer animal health systems in the whole world.

With the knowledge and lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic fresh in our minds, we now find ourselves at an important crossroads.

We can choose to ignore animal health and continue to endanger human health as a result, or we can start to focus properly and invest in better animal health systems, using the data to guide our interventions.

If we follow this path, we can begin to defeat the pandemics of the future before they even start.

* Teacher. Andy Peters is Program Director, Center for Supporting Evidence Based Interventions in Livestock (SEBI-Livestock), University of Edinburgh

