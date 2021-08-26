Why organizations fail to control workplace harassment

NEW DELHI, India, Aug 26 (IPS) – “Sexual harassment is not about sexual attraction, it is about power. If an individual uses power games to subjugate other people, when we have such a dynamic in the workplace, what we need is a system that opposes it, which unfortunately many workplaces allow it to persist, ”says Adrienne Lawrence, presenter and legal analyst in an interview with me here.

Adrienne laurent

In 2018, Lawrence filed a sex discrimination complaint against his former employers in the United States District Court, which ultimately resulted in a settlement, but not without Lawrence moving forward and leading a fight. extraordinary against discrimination at work, misogyny, abuse of power and especially against sexual harassment.

“What happened to me at ESPN is happening in many workplaces here in the United States. It is a fact that we have sexual harassment in the workplace, where women are subjected and also other marginalized groups. When I had to leave ESPN it delayed my career, but there are things that are important and worth fighting for, some of us have to stand up and fight, and those who do. are the ones who can make changes, says Laurent.

According to this to study by the Harvard Business Review, it measures sexual harassment along three dimensions: gender harassment, unwanted sexual attention, and sexual coercion.

Gender-based harassment primarily involves negative treatment or mistreatment of women which may or may not necessarily be sexual, but may include things like a supervisor or coworker making sexist remarks, telling inappropriate stories, or posting sexist material.

Unwanted sexual attention, no matter how explicit, means unwanted behaviors by co-workers or supervisors such as looking, looking, looking or touching. Sexual coercion includes bribing or pressuring women to engage in sexual behavior.

Laurent, in his book Stay in the game lays out what it takes to confront, identify and avoid toxic workplaces, how to hold account, document abuse and help not only identify, but also gives readers strategic tools to navigate and manage abuse and structures of power within organizations.

It is imperative that organizations and their human resource departments remain vigilant to address the concerns and abuses reported by female employers. In an ideal world, one would imagine that HR would make employees feel valued, secure and cared for, except in reality, as Lawrence points out, “Their mission is to protect the interests of the company. , and thus, often seen protecting and protecting “harassment” – people who use power games, gender dynamics and enforce traditional gender rules, female pegion-hole staff, make them feel uncomfortable and uncomfortable. feel small.

In 2016, what came to be known as the #MeToo movement, gained momentum over the years thanks to a series of deletions by women in newsrooms around the world, who spoke on their own. personal experiences and shared their stories of workplace harassment.

This report by Columbia Journalism Review, where more than 300 people responded, 41% of those polled said they had experienced harassment in their newsrooms or as freelancers, but only a third had reported the incidents. “Determined to do their job, the subjects of harassment lower expectations, make concessions, work around it and – more often than not – get there. ”

Harassment in journalism – whether it is feeling uncomfortable at work, being ashamed of your body or being ashamed of yourself, unwanted comments and advances, bullying and others types of work-related harassment – brutally terminating contracts, killing stories, changing editorials, mental health issues that individuals face forced to forget all the experiences of hundreds and thousands of women in theaters. writing.

“People don’t realize that organizations are just collections of individuals, and we live in a society that supports patriarchy and white supremacy, so organizations will unfortunately do the same, they will support the power structure.

“We need people to not only use their voices, but also be represented in positions of power and power, and also maintain their autonomy. That’s the only way to fight it, ”says Lawrence.

As reporting sexual harassment and assault has gained momentum, this fight often comes at a cost – the cost of the backlash. Women are often rejected, ostracized, labeled as whistleblowers, nuisances, troublemakers, etc., all because they dared to have a voice.

Women also face retaliation not only from the abuser – who tends to become even more aggressive over time, but also at work when coworkers start to ignore or distance themselves, when social structures fail to support or defend the woman.

This room in Forbes says that women need different types of networks and support systems to be successful, but once they have suffered retaliation, that already small network shrinks and connections are cut. “For some, careers in this field are often suspended, perhaps forever.”

It is unfortunate that despite the #metoo movement and the great promises made in favor of equality and responsibility in the workplace, women are still treated as a handicap as soon as they decide to take a stand at work against it. harassment, when as men they become the most important. an asset for the organization and are protected, despite their actions, even if it involves sexist harassment or sexual harassment.

This fear of retaliation, backlash and being cut, blacklisted, surrounded by all kinds of rumors is a nightmare for every woman when she decides to speak up or go down the path of calling for help. aggressor, but sometimes it takes a woman to raise her voice and shake up the system, as we saw with Adrienne Lawrence. The struggle is not only against a dysfunctional human resource system or power structure, but also against deep-rooted misogyny, sexism and the dismantling of the boys’ clubs in the newsroom.

“Just as we know how to navigate the pay and work spaces, we need to know how to navigate sexual harassment in the workplace,” Lawrence said. “It will happen to you, it’s not if it happens, it’s when it happens, and the question is, will you be ready.”

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram