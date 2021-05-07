Why New Zealand’s Foreign Minister is his own wife

Wellington, New Zealand – Nanaia Mahuta was only 11 when she first defended her political beliefs.

Mahuta was one of 30 Maori and Pacific Islander students at an Anglican girls’ school and the South African rugby team was touring New Zealand, dividing the country in the process.

While the schoolgirl had no idea what would soon become one of the biggest civil unrest in New Zealand history, she couldn’t bear the fact that her school had offered to host a group of South African students – a decision she felt validated apartheid.

Rather than just “deal with it,” she skipped school in protest.

“As a Maori woman, there is an ingrained sense of social justice and the struggle for equal opportunity and indigenous advancement,” she told Al Jazeera.

“If you were brought up in a Maori community, you will have suffered some form of abuse and to an extreme level – racism.”

Daughter of Sir Robert Te Kotahitanga – the adopted son of Maori King Koroki – Mahuta grew up helping her father in key treaty negotiations.

She has spent almost half of her life in Parliament, having won a seat at the age of 26.

In 2016, Mahuta became the first woman to display a moko kauae (sacred face tattoo) in Parliament, and last year marked another first – becoming New Zealand’s first female foreign minister.

The nomination of the 50-year-old came as a surprise, according to political commentator Ben Thomas.

“Foreign ministers tend to be seen as a ‘golden watch’ for long service, or it’s given as a favor to friends and allies,” he said. “Mahuta does not fit into this category and there is no kind of sense that [the prime minister] owes him everything.

Mahuta is proud to be a Maori and says that as a Maori woman she has a ‘strong sense of social justice and the struggle for equal opportunities and indigenous advancement’ [File: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]

Mahuta is seen as an unpretentious figure and, despite his longevity in politics, has never been in the limelight. Ego and ambition didn’t define his career either, unlike his predecessors or politicians in general, Thomas says.

The post of foreign minister, which she holds in addition to local government and Maori affairs responsibilities, also came as a surprise to Mahuta.

Although she previously held the associated trade and export portfolios in the government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Mahuta was more focused on national issues in her role as Minister of Local Government and Maori Development.

Thomas says former foreign ministers “have traditionally spoken of a big game” when it comes to human rights, but have been notoriously reluctant towards trading partners, especially since the the country’s free trade agreement with China in 2006.

‘The real deal’

Mahuta made waves internationally, joining Australia, Canada, Great Britain and the United States condemning the disqualification of pro-democracy politicians in Hong Kong and the questioning of Beijing’s repression in a territory that was guaranteed considerable freedoms and autonomy upon its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

She also condemned the detention of opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Russia and suspended high-level bilateral contacts with Myanmar in response to the February 1 military coup, saying New Zealand “does not recognize the legitimacy of military-led government”.

But last month, Mahuta’s comments on the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance raised eyebrows after he said she wouldn’t let the U.S.-led alliance dictate New Zealand’s bilateral relations with China.

While acknowledging that China and New Zealand might have disagreements, she said in an April speech to New Zealand’s Chinese Council that the country must be “respectful” to one of its major trading partners.

“There will be areas where it will be useful to coordinate through the Five Eyes platform; but there will be other areas – human rights for example – in which we want to seek to build a broader coalition of countries to take positions on issues of common interest, ”she said. at Al Jazeera.

“[A]t times we work with a larger group; other times we join with one or two other like-minded partners; and sometimes we make our own statements.

Her political colleague from the Labor Party, Paul Eagle, went to college with Mahuta where she was studying for a master’s degree in social anthropology and Maori business development. They are related and both come from the same tribe, the Tainui.

Mahuta, seen here in Australia, has a background primarily in Home Affairs and was previously Minister of Maori Development and Local Government. [File: Bianca De Marchi/Pool Photo via AP Photo]

Eagle notes that Mahuta has always supported people-focused portfolios and that his ability to endure conflict and nurture relationships is key to his success.

“What you see is what you get,” he says. “People often underestimate her, but she is incredibly smart and strategic. She’s the real deal.

“While other politicians have come and gone, Nanaia weathered many storms and she was able to convince people to participate in the process.”

Experts say Mahuta’s Māori background could also be an asset in his role as foreign minister.

She has a habit of arguing for the weaker part – whether on the Treaty of the Settlement of Waitangi, or representing the Maori caucus – a minority in the ruling Labor Party, and honed its negotiating powers.

“Everything that is accomplished must have been done through diplomacy and it has no illusions of grandeur like its predecessors who are committed to bringing peace to the Middle East and dominance in the Pacific,” said Thomas .

“One of New Zealand’s defining characteristics is its own relationship with indigeneity. All other things being equal and outside of tokenism, I think it’s an advantage to have a Maori woman representing the country on the world stage.

No compromise

Mahuta says she didn’t expect to get such a large wallet so soon, but was “thrilled” to have the job.

“If I can offer anything, it would be to rely on a bicultural base and context to influence foreign policy,” she said. “I hope to elevate these relationships for greater cohesion and prosperity for future generations.

“As a young and mature nation, we have the opportunity to show how our journey towards a more inclusive society has been shaped by the Treaty. [of Waitangi] speech and experience. Much of our history arose out of conflict, and all gains have been hard-fought and incremental. I think we can offer this journey and learn from it – not as a solution but as an evolutionary process. “

She cites the revival of the Maori language as an example.

Where New Zealand once sought to eradicate the language completely and assimilation was seen as best practice, the Maori language is now mainstreamed into schools and public environments and is part of the fabric of New Zealand identity. , she says.

The Maori did not have the right to vote until 1879.

In the current Parliament, 15 of the 120 representatives – colloquially known as the “Top 15” – are Maori, and the house is more diverse than ever, she said.

In his role as minister of local government, Mahuta also seeks to expand Maori representation in local councils, with his “Maori quarter” policy under which the government will support municipalities that wish to establish specific Maori representation, abolishing a law that allowed such decisions to be vetoed in a referendum.

Mahuta was the first woman to display a moko kauae (sacred face tattoo) in Parliament [Sasha Borissenko/Al Jazeera]

“Having a Maori representation where their voices and views could be taken into account has now entered the realm of local government and the private sector,” said Mahuta. “Maori representation has led to strategies of inclusion at all levels.”

Ruahina Albert is the Executive Director of Waikato Women’s Refuge.

She first met Mahuta 30 years ago when the shelter was just a two-bedroom unit in Hamilton, a town on New Zealand’s North Island.

“When she came to meet us in the ’90s we didn’t know who she was, but we were struck by how compassionate, helpful and bubbly she was,” said Albert.

Twenty-five ministers over 36 years visited the premises, but Mahuta was one of the most effective, she said.

Mahuta was a board member for three years before being appointed minister, and Albert hopes she will return once she leaves Parliament.

“We work on the front lines for sexual violence and domestic violence. We are a difficult group and not much is beyond us. We do not trust the government, but we trust it.

“I believe her heart is with her people and her community, she clearly knows how to identify what she will do and not compromise. You always have these conflicts when you work in a system, but I don’t see her compromising her people or her country. It is his heart and his future.