Why it is crucial not to limit access to and use of family planning by young people

It is estimated that 20,000 girls under the age of 18 give birth every day in developing countries, or 7.3 million births per year. Research shows that the media is the main source of information for young people, but this has not provided enough information about SHR or family planning.

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 4 (IPS) – With the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affecting access to adolescent and youth sexual and reproductive health (AYSRH) services, it is imperative that governments employ community initiatives and peer educators to ensure that these services are always available to them.

So says Dr Simon Binezero Mambo, co-founder and team leader of the Youth Alliance for Reproductive Health in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mambo spoke to IPS following a two-day “Not Without FP” forum organized by the International Conference on Family Planning and attended by more than 7,000 people.

The virtual forum was held to discuss the role of family planning in shaping universal health coverage programs and explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this discourse across the world.

The forum included a number of high-level speakers: Dr Natalia Kanem, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); Anutin Charnvirakul, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health; Beth Schlachter, Executive Director of Family Planning 2020; and Dr. Laura Lindberg, Principal Investigator of the Guttmacher Institute.

In a youth-focused session,Mambo spoke alongside Christine Power, Policy Advisor at the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), Sophia Sadinsky from the Guttmacher Institute and Erika Dupuis, National Coordinator for Canada at the International Youth Alliance for Family Planning (IYAFP) .

Power explained to IPS why it is crucial to focus on the sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) of young people.

“They face stigma when they try to collect accurate and complete information about their sexual and reproductive health and rights; they face barriers when trying to seek quality care; and, if they are faced with an unwanted pregnancy, they often face limited options and judgment, ”Power told IPS.

According to UNFPA statistics, an estimated 20,000 girls under the age of 18 give birth every day in developing countries – or 7.3 million births per year. While complications of pregnancy and childbirth remain the leading cause of death among adolescent girls.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Mastewal Zenebe Bekele from IYAFP, Ethiopia, said research showed that a major barrier to young people accessing these services is that they do not have access to these services. to correct information.

In 2018, Strengthening Evidence-Based Advocacy (EEDA), a project implemented by PRB and IYAFP in five African countries, including Ethiopia, conducted research on the experiences of young people accessing SRH services. He showed that media remained the main source of information for young people but did not provide enough information about SRHR or contraceptives, Bekele explained.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Sadinsky said coronavirus lockdowns meant young people now had limited options to access SRHR services since schools closed.

“Governments should identify ways to institutionalize the methods of service delivery that gained traction during the pandemic – such as outreach to mobile clinics and patient call centers,” she said.

Sarah Ashraf, director of maternal, newborn and reproductive health in emergencies at Save the Children, told IPS that there is also a need to focus on preparedness.

“There should be an emergency response system and resources pre-positioned as part of a health system that can be launched or activated in an emergency,” she said, adding that this could include outreach mobile services or employing trained community health care providers.

“Empowering local organizations through localization efforts can also help bring services closer to people in times of emergency,” Ashraf added.

However, with the digital divide more and more wide As part of the lockdown, suggested services that require the technology could be difficult for many communities.

“For countries without technology, the first thing to do is to make AYSRH indispensable and include it in the response of the pandemic plan by training community distributors with services,” suggested Mambo.

“Second, work with young people as peer educators who can reach out to their fellow youth with COVID-19 prevention messages associated with SRH and it will yield more results for young people to adhere to standard operating procedures,” said he added.

There are also policy gaps, as PRB’s Power pointed out.

“The gaps between political commitments made by governments and the stigma and barriers that young people still face need to be closed,” she told IPS. “Young people are the most effective change agents when it comes to strengthening SRH policies for young people and therefore they need to be meaningfully engaged in policy change.”

She said one mechanism to do this would be to equip them with research, evidence and skills to educate others. PRB is working to implement such options with the Youth FP policy dashboard and activities aimed at strengthening their communications and outreach.

Meanwhile, Dupuis stressed the importance of including voices that are often marginalized into the conversation.

“We need black, indigenous and radicalized youth who are leading the way,” Dupuis told IPS.

“We need to go beyond creating youth councils for agencies or organizations that do not implement the suggested conclusions or actions created by young people,” they added. “We need young people to sit at the table, but we also need a systemic overhaul.”

In 2019, young people were at the center of the concerns of the International Conference on Population and Development (CIPD25) which aimed to accelerate progress towards universal SRHR, empowerment of women and girls and gender equality.

During the conference, Dr Osamu Kusumoto of the Asian Association for Population and Development told IPS that the ability of countries to accelerate and meet ICPD25 commitments depends on the extent to which countries invest. in their youth.

“Unplanned pregnancies are a big problem in developing countries. When you have a large population of young pregnant when they should be in school, that’s also a problem for the economy, ”Kusumoto said.