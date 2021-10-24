Why Israel is trying to criminalize Palestinian civil society

On October 22, the Israeli Defense Ministry issued a military order designating six Palestinian NGOs as “terrorist organizations”. The six targeted organizations are: Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Al-Haq, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P), Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) and Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC).

The ministry, citing the 2016 anti-Palestinian anti-terrorism legislation, accused the organizations of being affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a Marxist-Leninist political party. More precisely, they are accused of constituting “a network of organizations active undercover on the international front” in the name of the PFLP. The Israeli regime has yet to provide any evidence to back up its claims, but for the Palestinians, it is clear that this is its latest attempt to criminalize Palestinian civil society.

These particular organizations are internationally renowned for their critical human rights and social work. Addameer, for example, provides crucial legal and social support to Palestinian political prisoners and their families. Another organization, Al-Haq, has spent decades documenting human rights violations committed by the Israeli regime, collecting invaluable data and winning numerous international awards. The Union of Agricultural Working Committees supports Palestinian farmers in the face of continued oppression and land theft by the Israeli regime.

This attack on Palestinian organizations does not happen out of the blue. This is the latest escalation in Israel’s systematic campaign to stifle Palestinian civil society that has lasted for more than seven decades.

After the creation of the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo Accords in the 1990s, Palestinian civil society took the lead role in exposing and challenging the crimes of the Israeli regime. Thus, Palestinian civic organizations emerged at the forefront of the Palestinian struggle, which placed them in the crosshairs of Israel.

More recently, over the past decade, coordinated efforts have been led by various non-governmental groups working in tandem with the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs to target and defame Palestinian NGOs working on Palestinian human rights.

The terrorist designation effectively criminalizes the work of the six NGOs and allows the Israeli regime to close offices, seize property, arrest staff, and even ban funding or public expressions of support for their activities. It could also make third parties and foreign partners fearful of engaging with these organizations and their work.

While this designation is an escalation, it is not the first time that the Israeli regime has falsely applied the label of terrorism to Palestinian organizations or individuals. The label is frequently used by Israeli officials and supporters of Israel to discredit and defame those who document violations of Palestinian rights and those who resist such violations. The tactics are simple and can be very effective.

For example, last year the European Union started implementing a funding clause requiring Palestinian recipients of its financial support to monitor all people working for them to ensure that they are not involved in no Palestinian political party on its “terrorist list”. Considering that a considerable number of Palestinian political parties are on the list, this decision amounts to political persecution.

This coordinated attack on Palestinian civil society also included allegations of embezzlement or corruption in an attempt to pressure international donors to withdraw their financial support. It has also involved regular raids on NGO offices to intimidate their staff and partners and disrupt their work.

In July, for example, Israeli security forces broke into the office of Defense for Children International. The NGO, which works with Palestinian children detained by Israel, reported that Israeli soldiers took computers and files relating to some of the cases it is working on. Addameer has also faced countless raids on its offices over the years which have resulted in equipment and file damage and theft. In the face of ever-increasing abuse and intimidation from the Israeli regime, these organizations and others have continued to work for the good of the Palestinian people.

Although various international bodies and figures have spoken out against the designation of terrorism and in favor of the work of these NGOs, this is not enough. This does not happen because Israel is becoming more and more totalitarian and oppressive. Rather, it is happening because of decades of Israeli impunity and the reluctance of the international community to hold the regime to account. The international community must recognize its role as facilitator of Israeli crime and finally take decisive action against repeated violations of international law by Israel.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.