Why Israel faces a fourth election in just two years
JERUSALEM – As Israel heads to its fourth election in two years after the the collapse of his government, many in the country wonder if this is a case of too much democracy.
The last three ballots ended inconclusive, with no candidate able to muster the parliamentary majority needed to form a government. The stalemate allowed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the conservative Likud party to persuade his main rival, Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party, to join forces in an uneasy coalition.
It only lasted seven months.
Mr. Netanyahu now finds himself fighting for his political survival during his trial, accused of corruption, fraud and breach of trust, and amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated the Israeli economy.
Here’s what to watch out for as Israel prepares for another election, this time slated for March 23.
Why is this happening?
The main reason, analysts say, is Mr. Netanyahu’s legal and political calculation that he can better fight his criminal case from the prime minister’s office. They say he is ready to lead the country election after election in an effort to cling to power.
Apparently, the last government stumbled upon Mr. Netanyahu’s refusal to pass a state budget for 2020 before the legal deadline of midnight Tuesday, in violation of his coalition agreement with Mr. Gantz.
Mr. Netanyahu is betting on the possibility of forming a more sympathetic government that could grant him immunity from prosecution, analysts say. His corruption trial is expected to enter an intensive proof-phase early next year, when the country sees the spectacle of his appearance in court.
Mr Netanyahu blamed Mr Gantz for the breakdown of the coalition government, saying he and his Blue and White party refused to allow the prime minister to speak on a series of upcoming government and judicial appointments. But opinion polls indicate that most Israelis blame Mr. Netanyahu.
“There are a lot of smokescreens, but I think we need to be fair and pretty explicit about it,” said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, a non-partisan research group.
“It will only end when Mr. Netanyahu is replaced or if he finds a way, through legislation or through political maneuvering, to suspend his trial or suspend him entirely,” Plesner said.
What happened in the last three elections?
The last three ballots were essentially a showdown between Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz, a former army chief who entered politics two years ago.
Mr. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, came with a solid base and extensive Likud experience. Blue and White centrist under Mr. Gantz promised national unity and the rule of law.
Coming together with smaller parties that loosely split along the right-religious and center-left lines, the two blocs found themselves in a chronic tie. After two elections failed to produce a stable government, Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz joined forces.
Will Round 4 be different?
Perhaps. A few weeks ago, opinion polls indicated that Mr. Netanyahu would be well placed to form a new government made up of right-wing loyalists and his ultra-Orthodox allies. But a new conservative challenger, Gideon Saar, has since entered the ring and reinvigorated the electoral map, competing for Mr. Netanyahu’s base voters, among others.
Mr. Saar, who lost to Mr. Netanyahu in a Likud leadership race a year ago, he recently quit the party and created a rival called New Hope, taking a few members of the coalition with him. Osnat Mark, Likud lawmaker and Netanyahu loyalist, called New Hope “a group of traitors and deserters”.
Mr. Gantz lost most of his public support after joining Mr. Netanyahu, having previously pledged not to do so. With his Blue and White party disintegrating amid infighting, the main battle this time around will likely be for right-wing leaders.
Numerous polls taken since Mr Saar’s decision, however, suggest that there is still no party leader with an easy path to forming a government.
Since no party ever manages to secure an outright majority in the 120-seat parliament, large parties must join forces with smaller ones to form a viable coalition. This often gives minor coalition partners disproportionate leverage.
If no candidate gets a majority of 61 this time around, Israel’s political crisis could continue. And on.
What is at stake for Mr. Netanyahu and for Israel?
A March election carries a significant risk for Mr Netanyahu, who has tried unsuccessfully to postpone Parliament’s budget deadline after Mr Saar was broken.
Israel’s coronavirus vaccination campaign is only just beginning, so a vote in late spring or summer could have been more beneficial for him, as an economic recovery could have started by then.
Instead, the campaign will take place as Israel grapples with a third wave of the virus.
Another handicap for Mr. Netanyahu, he will have to face voters this time without the support and election giveaways provided by his closest international ally, President Trump, and will instead have to deal with the Biden administration after taking office in January.
Yet Mr. Netanyahu, popularly known as Bibi, also has a lot to brag about. With the help of the Trump administration, he has made deals to establish diplomatic relations with four once-hostile Arab countries over the past four months.
Its administrations have led the country through years of relative security stability, and the country has now secured millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
“Israel could certainly become one of the first countries to emerge from the crisis,” he said in a televised speech Tuesday night.
Election promises made by his staunchest political opponents, including Mr Gantz, never to sit in a coalition led by a prime minister on criminal charges have proven to be worthless in the past.
As politicians disagree on fundamental issues such as equality and the powers of the courts, Israelis must now decide what kind of democracy they want and which candidate is best equipped to face the challenges posed by the coronavirus. and regional threats from Iran and its proxies.
Anyway, this next election, like the three previous ones, will be largely a competition between the “Only Bibi” and “Anyone but Bibi” camps.