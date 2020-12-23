Why Israel faces a fourth election in just two years

JERUSALEM – As Israel heads to its fourth election in two years after the the collapse of his government, many in the country wonder if this is a case of too much democracy.

The last three ballots ended inconclusive, with no candidate able to muster the parliamentary majority needed to form a government. The stalemate allowed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the conservative Likud party to persuade his main rival, Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party, to join forces in an uneasy coalition.

It only lasted seven months.

Mr. Netanyahu now finds himself fighting for his political survival during his trial, accused of corruption, fraud and breach of trust, and amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated the Israeli economy.