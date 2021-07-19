Why is the UK government turning off the tap during a global pandemic?

North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo. Credit: UNICEF / Olivia Acland

BRIGHTON, UK, Jul 19 (IPS) – The UK government’s decision to cut its official development assistance (ODA) budget from 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) to 0.5% – a reduction of around £ 4bn this year – was confirmed last week by a majority of 35 votes in a vote in the House of Commons.

The cuts that took effect from April this year have been particularly devastating for water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), an area where the UK has been very important in the world. Between 2015 and 2020, the UK helped 62.5 million people have access to drinking water and sanitation between 2015 and 2020.

A leaked note from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) pointed out that this year’s cuts only to bilateral aid for WASH could reach 80% – from £ 150million in 2019 to £ 30million in 2021. This sudden reduction will both undermine past progress, plunge millions of people into water insecurity and lead to needless deaths, by especially children.

Providing safe drinking water is considered one of the most cost-effective ways to improve health and productivity in countries of the South. Inadequate access to WASH is responsible for 10% of the global disease burden, contributing to 1.6 million preventable deaths each year.

Having running water frees up time for households, increasing opportunities for income generation, education, childcare and social capital building, especially for girls and women.

According to WaterAid, achieving universal basic water services would free up 77 million working days for women each year. Safe sanitation could prevent 6 billion cases of diarrhea and 12 billion cases of helminths between 2021-2040, improving the health and nutrition of children.

For decades, OECD countries, including the United Kingdom, have pledged to improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation, and in 2010, the United Nations General Assembly formally recognized the human right to drinking water and sanitation.

Despite this, 2 billion people in the world do not have access to safe drinking water, and 3.6 billion – almost half of humanity – do not have access to safe sanitation. In fact, the Joint WHO and UNICEF surveillance program recently announced that achieving the sustainable development goal of universal coverage by 2030 will require quadruple current rates of progress.

Water, along with pollutants and contaminants, flows through a canal in Maputo, Mozambique. Credit: John Hogg / World Bank

Now is never a good time to renege on global commitments and cut back on support for water and sanitation services – but the time couldn’t be worse than during a global pandemic.

The leaked FCDO memo recognizes WASH as a priority area of ​​UK Aid for the UK public, particularly during the time of Covid-19 and with the UK hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-26). Yet that was when the British government decided to turn off the tap.

An example of a UK ODA funded research project is To brown gold, which studies the challenge of sanitation in small off-grid towns in Ethiopia, Ghana, India and Nepal – and examines how shit can be reimagined as a resource or ‘brown gold’.

This year, the project receives a third of its initial budget, with uncertainty about the future restoration of the budget. This reduction has been devastating for our partners, who have worked tirelessly to formulate collaborative plans and employ staff during the severe wave of Covid-19 in South Asia and the civil war in Ethiopia.

These cuts have disrupted ongoing work and the development of partnerships with local governments and communities to help improve sanitation services for the most marginalized groups. Similar cuts have taken place in hundreds of water, sanitation, public health, and even critical research on Covid-19.

The government is arguing that the £ 4bn cut in ODA is necessary as the UK’s public finances have struggled during the pandemic. Yet while reducing ODA, the government spent £ 37 billion on Test and Trace – which was considerably more expensive than similar programs in other countries and yet failed to deliver on its basic promise.

The government also increased defense spending of £ 16 billion, a quarter of which could have protected its ODA commitments. This clearly shows that the cuts are not financial, but rather ideological. While the pandemic has highlighted the need for mutual solidarity, they undermine the idea of ​​working together to improve global public goods.

The significant reduction in British aid is undoubtedly having devastating effects, with prolonged uncertainty for rescue programs, humanitarian efforts and crucial development progress.

Fearing that the strict economic criteria needed for a return to 0.7 percent will make ODA cuts permanent, it remains imperative for the development community and citizens to continue to urge the government to prioritize funding for essential WASH services in southern countries.

Cutting UK aid is a political choice, not an economic necessity: in the midst of a pandemic, cuts to UK ODA budget negatively affect the world’s poorest, the UK’s reputation and the effectiveness of UK research institutes and global partners.

No one is safe until we are all safe. How can the UK afford to relinquish global responsibility at such a time?

Tanvi Bhatkal is a postdoctoral researcher and Lyla Mehta is a professor, both at the Institute of Development Studies, UK

