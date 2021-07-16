Why is South Korea developing an Israeli-style iron dome?

Seoul, South Korea – South Korea is developing a new short-range artillery and rocket defense system modeled on the Israeli Iron Dome, as part of a further upgrade of its military hardware on a peninsula that technically remains in war.

The South Korean government said last month that it plans to spend around $ 2.5 billion on research and development and deploy the new system by 2035.

The 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, and since then the North and South have built up troops and armaments along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two countries. North Korea has also developed nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in recent years, although the envisaged South Korean defense system will not be able to defend against these weapons, it will be able to target artillery and rockets at short range.

North Korea has around 10,000 artillery pieces, including rocket launchers, dug just north of the DMZ, within 100 kilometers (62 miles) of the greater Seoul area and its 25 million inhabitants, half of South Korea’s population.

The new South Korean system will aim to defend the South Korean capital, its main installations, as well as the main military and security infrastructures against possible North Korean bombardment, using interceptor missiles.

But South Korea’s artillery interception system will have to outperform Israel’s system significantly.

“The Iron Dome responds to rockets fired by militant groups, such as Hamas and irregular forces, sporadically,” said Colonel Suh Yong-won, spokesman for the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in June. “Some parts of the system will have similarities, but what we are going to build is designed to intercept long-range artillery pieces from North Korea, which requires a higher level of technology given the current security situation. . “

That is why, he said, the South Korean system should cost much more than the Israeli system.

Military experts also noted that Israel had to shoot far fewer projectiles than South Korea likely would have to. Hamas fired around 4,300 rockets in 10 days during the latest conflict in Gaza. But using more advanced targeting, large guns and rocket launchers, North Korea can initially fire around 16,000 rounds per hour, according to a recent report by the Hankyoreh newspaper.

“It’s an incredibly difficult undertaking,” said Ankit Panda, Stanton senior researcher in the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

‘No choice’

Still, experts seem confident that South Korea will be able to develop an effective missile defense against artillery and rocket fire from North Korea. The question is the price. For many states, national security and especially military budgets challenge conventional cost-benefit analysis.

“There is no choice for South Korea, there is nothing we can do about it,” said Jo Dong Joon, director of the North Korea Studies Center at Seoul National University. “South Korea fears that North Korea could fire its long-range artillery without much fear of retaliation. “

The impetus for the development of the system came in 2010, when North Korea bombed the border island of Yeonpyeong and killed four people.

According to the Hankyoreh newspaper, following the Yeonpyeong incident, South Korean authorities considered introducing an iron dome system, but ultimately deemed it inappropriate. Their goal at the time was to destroy the source of the incoming fire.

To do this, South Korea last year deployed new Korean surface-to-surface tactical missiles, the KTSSMs, called “artillery killers” with a range of 100 km (62 miles) and designed specifically to destroy the northern artillery, said Jo, who also specializes in nuclear strategy. But South Korean KTSSMs will take time to target and destroy the source of the fire – artillery pieces and rocket launchers – which could give Pyongyang enough time to strike and destroy key facilities in Seoul.

South Korea’s new “Iron Dome” style system will defend against this threat, with the Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense already deployed to defend against ballistic missiles from North Korea.

North Korea upgraded its arsenal and military equipment, unveiling what it described as “the world’s most powerful weapon” during a parade in January [File: KCNA via Reuters]

Prevent nuclear escalation

By defending against artillery and rockets from the North along the DMZ, some experts believe that limited provocations will be deterred and less likely to escalate into a larger conflict involving the North’s nuclear weapons.

“North Korea’s escalation ladder is now at a very high level – up to nuclear weapons,” Jo explained, adding that South Korea must be able to respond specifically to the artillery threat, or impose the greatest risk of causing an escalation.

North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons creates a number of strategic challenges beyond the weapons themselves. The threat of their use emboldens Pyongyang and puts Seoul at a disadvantage despite its vastly superior conventional forces and alliance with the United States.

“The possession of nuclear weapons by North Korea is the cause of the disruption of the strategic balance … missile defense adjusts this imbalance a little,” said Go Myung-hyun, researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies .

But missile and anti-artillery defense is seen as a relatively expensive endeavor, involving years of research and development, for questionable benefit. The expense on defensive systems can be offset by deploying more offensive missiles to overcome the defensive system, and it would cost less.

“It will always be cheaper for any attacker, whether it is North Korea, whether it is Hamas, to acquire more offensive missiles, than it will be for the defenders to continue to procure defensive interceptors. “Carnegie Panda said. “The resources South Korea will spend… have opportunity costs elsewhere, over what South Korea might spend on offensive weapons.”

At the same time, South Korea’s burgeoning military-industrial complex could benefit greatly from the project beyond the initial research, development and deployment for South Korea.

“A system like this could be attractive as a potential export,” Panda said.

Dialogue

Still, some vehemently opposed the program, arguing that it is South Korea’s growing military spending – now nearly $ 50 billion a year – that is leading to an inter-Korean arms race.

“Long-range artillery is a threat, but South Korea’s military and weapons deployments are also a threat to North Korea,” said Park Jung-eun, general secretary of People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy , a major South Korean NGO.

South Korea has modernized its military hardware in a number of areas, including the development and deployment of advanced naval destroyers, its own artillery, rocket and missile systems, and the Joint Strike Fighter. F-35, all of which are generations ahead of Kora’s weapon systems. It is this imbalance of conventional forces that pushes Pyongyang to adopt alternative strategies.

“This increase in armaments ultimately prevents the North from making other choices … to focus on asymmetric weapons such as nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction,” Park said.

South Korea’s democratic leaders spend even more than conservatives, said Park, who has worked in peace activism for 15 years. Democrats want to avoid criticism of being soft and appease an army that is less enthusiastic about peace initiatives.

There is also a corporate motivation behind approving such an expensive project.

“This could be a way to feed the defense company conglomerates, be it Samsung or Hanwha, for unrealistic military defense,” Park said.

One of Iron Dome’s criticisms is that it prevents the Israeli government from seeking a diplomatic resolution to the long-standing roots of the problem.

Park makes the same assessment for South Korea.

“Instead of the Iron Dome, I think we need to focus more on dialogue.”