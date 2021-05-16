Why is Covid killing so many young children in Brazil? Doctors are baffled

RIO DE JANEIRO – Worried about a fever in her child that would not break, the mother took the young girl, Letícia, to the hospital. Doctors had disturbing news: it was Covid-19.

But they were reassuring, noting that children hardly ever develop severe symptoms, said mother, Ariani Roque Marinheiro.

Less than two weeks later, on February 27, Letícia died in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Maringá, southern Brazil, after days of labored breathing.

“It happened so quickly and she was gone,” Ms. Marinheiro, 33, said. “She was everything to me.

Covid-19 is ravages Braziland, in a disturbing new wrinkle that experts are struggling to figure out, it appears to be killing babies and toddlers at an unusually high rate.