Why investing in women is essential to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals

BANGKOK, Thailand, June 01 (IPS) – The Asia-Pacific region recorded its worst economic performance in decades last year. With the pandemic far from over, the region’s recovery is slow, fragile and highly uneven both between and within countries. As the region struggles to recover, how can countries rebuild their economies and revive their development?

The answer can be found in the Suva flea market, Facebook commerce online stores in Bangladesh, and digital learning centers across Viet Nam. In these and many other places in the Asia-Pacific region, it is clear that women entrepreneurs are the engine of the recovery and the engine of commerce and technology. While we have always known that women entrepreneurs play a vital role in supporting inclusive economic growth in the region, the pandemic has made it more evident than ever that countries are ignoring the role of women as job creators. , employees and contributors to economic expansion at their own risk.

Advancing women’s equality in the Asia-Pacific region could add up to US $ 4.5 trillion – a 12% increase – to the region’s GDP per year by 2025. With the economic crisis to which countries currently face, none can afford to continue to miss out on this largely untapped dividend.

That is why ESCAP – in collaboration with the Government of Canada – launched the Catalyze female entrepreneurship (CWE). The program addresses three fundamental barriers that hinder the growth of women-led businesses.

The first is the lack of access to finance. The program aims to unlock private capital and use that capital to support women’s businesses. This capital – whether in the form of loans, equity or blended finance – is used to provide targeted support to women entrepreneurs. It has created partnerships and used blended finance to support a range of gender-specific investment mechanisms, including a FinTech Challenge Fund, impact investing, and one women’s livelihood link. To date, the program has helped more than 7,000 women access formal financial services and has unlocked over US $ 50 million in private capital for women entrepreneurs.

The second obstacle is political. Existing policies and laws often do not recognize the specific problems faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) headed by women.

The program works to influence national policies and laws on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with government partners in six countries. For example, in Cambodia, the program worked with the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation to review the national SME policy and included special measures for women-led MSMEs.

COVID-19 has illustrated that businesses need to have greater resilience and the ability to ensure continuity in times of crisis. This is even more critical in places where other challenges like vulnerability to disasters and climate change have been at play. In Viet Nam, the past year has seen an extreme impact on farmers – a large majority of them. them being women – due to drought and saltwater intrusion. Based on consultations with women farmers and provincial officials in Ben Tre province – the largest agricultural bed in the country – the program is developing a strategy to address the impact of climate change on women farmers in the delta region of the country. Mekong.

The third obstacle to the growth of women-led businesses relates to skills. Women entrepreneurs need help learning digital and business skills to run, support and grow their businesses. The CWE program has helped women entrepreneurs use digital tools in their financial management and leverage e-commerce to reach new customers and expand into new markets. . In Cambodia, CWE helps women entrepreneurs use the Kotra Riel mobile app, which allows them to record income and expenses, and most importantly, prepare financial records for their loan and finance applications.

All of these obstacles came into play in the aftermath of the pandemic. As a result, the impact on women and entrepreneurs in the region has been disproportionate compared to their male counterparts. Women continued to shoulder the burden of unpaid care work and home schooling. Sectors in which female employees work – such as the clothing sector – have been hit harder than other industries, impacting women’s employment. Women entrepreneurs, who mainly constitute the informal sector, face a series of financial and digital constraints affecting business continuity.

Over the past year, we’ve heard amazing stories about the resilience of the women entrepreneurs our program supports. We have seen women entrepreneurs reposition their businesses and rebuild not only better, but more agile, more capable and better prepared for shocks.

Take for example our partner iFarmer, in Bangladesh who quickly established new digital supply chains to maintain women-led businesses and ensure food delivery women’s business recovery fund, in collaboration with our partners at UNCDF, which co-finances fintech solutions that support the resilience and recovery of women entrepreneurs.

But the scale of the challenge also demands a change in our response. In 2021, we will continue to step up our work, raise more capital, replicate and scale up our fundraising initiatives, and share what we have learned. To increase the program’s footprint, we are also leveraging regional partnerships, including with organizations like ASEAN.

Rebuilding better means ensuring that women entrepreneurs not only survive this crisis, but thrive on the way out. This requires an exponential increase in resources for businesses run by women. Now that we have the model for success, we are looking for partners from across the private sector and the development landscape to help us get there. Because quite simply, the smartest investment for the SDGs is in the women of Asia and the Pacific.

Kaveh Zahedi is the Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

