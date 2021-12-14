Why I keep writing about dive bars

Since four years, I covered Silicon Valley from the Times office in San Francisco. But between articles about the power and influence of the world’s biggest tech companies, I’ve also written a few stories about difficult places that have contributed to the fabric of my adopted home, Oakland, California.

It started with a baseball stadium. When I moved to Oakland, I knew the city’s stadium, the Oakland Coliseum, was being maligned as dull and decrepit. Then I started going to the Oakland A games and found it to be as laid back, inviting, and free in a way that newer or more historic parks were not.

So i wrote a love letter to America’s ugliest stadium, calling it “baseball’s last dive bar”. A fans loved the nickname and even wrote it on a sign in a playoff game a few hours after the article was published. Three fans, Bryan Johansen, Paul Bailey and Carl Moren, started a line of goods with the phrase, including shirts, mouse pads and Christmas tree decorations, with all proceeds going to charity. They donated nearly $ 23,000 to local organizations, and several players have donned the equipment.

Then, when the pandemic started, I started following my local bar, the hatch, and its employees. After three months, we released a report on their struggle to keep the helm alive – and themselves safe. After six months, we aired an episode of “The Daily” which took an even deeper look. The Hatch, supported by donations from readers, survived and even extended, adding a flower shop next door called Hash smoker.

I also wrote an article last year on my trip in a yellow school bus that a local pastor was driving through an Oregon town destroyed by a wildfire. To give an idea of ​​what has been lost, I made sure to describe the steaming envelope of the only bar in town, Barkley’s Tavern. It was, “like most taverns, a place where people found a lot of fellowship and friendship,” the pastor told me.