Why have the world’s container ships grown so much?
Congestion on the Suez Canal will begin to ease soon, but giant container ships like the one that blocked this crucial passage for nearly a week and caused headaches for shippers around the world are not going anywhere .
Global supply chains were already under pressure when the Ever Given, a ship longer than the Empire State Building and capable of carrying furniture for 20,000 apartments, got stuck between the banks of the Suez Canal last week. He was released on Monday, but left behind “disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, if not months, to resolve,” according to him. AP Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company.
The crisis was short, but it also took years.
For decades, shipping companies have been making bigger and bigger ships, driven by a growing global appetite for electronics, clothing, toys and other goods. The growth in ship size, which has accelerated in recent years, often made economic sense: larger ships are generally cheaper to build and operate per container. But bigger ships can have their own problems, not only for the canals and ports that have to manage them, but also for the companies that build them.
“They did what they thought was most effective for themselves – make the ships big – and they didn’t pay much attention to the rest of the world at all,” said Marc Levinson, economist and author. of “Outside the Box”. a history of globalization. “But it turns out that these very large ships are not as efficient as the shipping companies had imagined.”
Despite the risks they present, however, massive ships still dominate global shipping. According to Alphaliner, a data company, the global container ship fleet includes 133 of the largest type of ships – those that can carry 18,000 to 24,000 containers. 53 others are on order.
In the world first commercially successful container trip took place in 1956 aboard a converted steamship, which carried a few dozen containers from New Jersey to Texas. The industry grew steadily in the decades that followed, but with the acceleration of world trade in the 1980s, the growth of the shipping industry and the size of ships also increased.
During this decade, the average capacity of a container ship has increased by 28%, according to the International Transport Forum, a unit of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Container ship capacity increased an additional 36% in the 1990s. Then, in 2006, Maersk introduced the Emma Maersk, a huge vessel that could hold around 15,000 containers, almost 70% more than any other. ship.
“Instead of this model of small increases in capacity over time, we suddenly took a leap forward, and it really started an arms race,” Mr. Levinson said.
Today’s largest ships can hold up to 24,000 containers – a standard 20-foot box can hold a pair of mid-size SUVs or enough product to fill a grocery aisle or two.
The growth of the shipping industry and the size of the ships have played a central role in the creation of the modern economy, helping to make China a manufacturing powerhouse and facilitating the growth of everything from e-commerce to retailers. like Ikea and Amazon. For container lines, building bigger made sense: larger ships saved them on construction, fuel and personnel.
“Ultra Large Container Ships (ULCVs) are extremely efficient when it comes to transporting large amounts of cargo around the world,” said Tim Seifert, spokesperson for Hapag-Lloyd, a major shipping company. , in a press release. “We also doubt that shipping would be safer or more environmentally friendly if there were more or less efficient ships on the oceans or in the canals.”
Maersk said it was premature to blame Ever Given’s size for what happened at Suez. Very large ships “have been around for many years and have passed through the Suez Canal without a problem,” said Palle Brodsgaard Laursen, the company’s technical director, on Tuesday.
But the growth in ship size comes at a cost. He effectively opposed port against port, channel against channel. To make room for larger ships, for example, the Panama Canal expanded in 2016 at a cost of over $ 5 billion.
This start a race between ports along the eastern seaboard of the United States to attract the larger ships crossing the canal. Several ports, including those of Baltimore, Miami and Norfolk, Virginia, have started dredging projects to deepen their ports. The New York and New Jersey Port Authority led a $ 1.7 billion project to raise the Bayonne bridge to accommodate gigantic ships loaded with cargo from Asia and elsewhere.
The rush to accommodate ever larger ships has also prompted ports and terminal operators to purchase new equipment. This month, for example, the Port of Oakland erected three 1,600-ton cranes this would allow it, in the words of a port official, “to receive the larger ships”.
But while ports have incurred costs to accommodate larger vessels, they have not reaped the full benefits, according to Jan Tiedemann, senior analyst at Alphaliner.
“The savings are almost exclusively on the carrier’s side, so there was an argument that carriers were in the driver’s seat and had just moved on with this big tonnage, while terminal operators, ports and in some cases the taxpayer have footed the bill, ”he said.
The move to bigger ships has also coincided and helped consolidate the industry that has both limited competition between shipping giants and made the world more vulnerable to supply disruptions. Buying and maintaining large vessels is expensive, and shippers who could not afford these costs had to find ways to scale up themselves. Some companies have merged and others have joined alliances that have allowed them to pool their vessels to provide more frequent service.
These trends are not necessarily all bad. Alliances allow shippers to offer an expanded service and help keep costs low for customers. And the fact that bigger ships cut fuel costs has helped the industry argue that it is doing its part to reduce emissions from global warming.
But the argument for even larger ships may eventually fade, even for the container lines themselves – a concept known in economics as the law of diminishing returns.
On the one hand, the benefits of building larger tend to diminish with each successive growth cycle, according to Olaf Merk, the lead author of a 2015 International Transport Forum report on very large ships. According to the report, the savings from moving to ships that can carry 19,000 containers were four to six times less than those from the previous expansion in ship size. And most of the savings came from more efficient ship engines than the size of the ship.
“There are still economies of scale, but less and less as the ships get bigger,” Merk said.
Larger ships can also call on fewer ports and navigate fewer narrow waterways. They’re also harder to fill, cost more to insure, and pose a greater threat to supply chains when things go wrong, like the stranding of Ever Given in the Suez Canal. The giant ships are also designed for a world in which trade is developing rapidly, which is far from guaranteed these days given the high geopolitical and economic tensions between the United States and China, Britain and the European Union and other major trading partners.
