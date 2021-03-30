Why have the world’s container ships grown so much?

Congestion on the Suez Canal will begin to ease soon, but giant container ships like the one that blocked this crucial passage for nearly a week and caused headaches for shippers around the world are not going anywhere .

Global supply chains were already under pressure when the Ever Given, a ship longer than the Empire State Building and capable of carrying furniture for 20,000 apartments, got stuck between the banks of the Suez Canal last week. He was released on Monday, but left behind “disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, if not months, to resolve,” according to him. AP Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company.

The crisis was short, but it also took years.

For decades, shipping companies have been making bigger and bigger ships, driven by a growing global appetite for electronics, clothing, toys and other goods. The growth in ship size, which has accelerated in recent years, often made economic sense: larger ships are generally cheaper to build and operate per container. But bigger ships can have their own problems, not only for the canals and ports that have to manage them, but also for the companies that build them.

“They did what they thought was most effective for themselves – make the ships big – and they didn’t pay much attention to the rest of the world at all,” said Marc Levinson, economist and author. of “Outside the Box”. a history of globalization. “But it turns out that these very large ships are not as efficient as the shipping companies had imagined.”