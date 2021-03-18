World
Why Georgia attack sparks fears among Asian Americans – Times of India
CHICAGO: The shootings at three massage parlors and spas in Georgia that have left eight dead, including six women of Asian descent, follow a recent wave of attacks on Asian Americans since the coronavirus entered the United States.
As details emerge, many in the Asian American community view the Georgia murders as a haunting reminder of the harassment and assaults that have taken place from coast to coast.
WHAT HAPPENS IN ATLANTA?
Five people were shot dead at a massage parlor about 50 kilometers north of Atlanta on Tuesday, four of whom have died. Police found three women shot dead at the Gold Spa in Atlanta, and another woman dead at the Aromatherapy Spa across the street.
South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday that its diplomats had confirmed that four of the deceased victims were women of Korean descent.
A 21-year-old white man, Robert Aaron Long, suspected of the shooting has been taken into police custody and charged with murder.
IS THERE A REASON?
While many have expressed concern that the shootings are the latest in a series of hate crimes against Asian Americans, police have suggested the suspect may have other motives.
Long told police the attack was not motivated by race. He claimed to have a “sex addiction,” and authorities said he had apparently criticized what he saw as a source of temptation.
But these statements sparked outrage and widespread skepticism given the locations and the fact that most of the victims were women of Asian descent.
HOW DID SOME ASIAN AMERICANS RESPOND?
Asian-American lawmakers have expressed their grief on social media and highlighted the need to support Asian-American communities at this time. The official Twitter account of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus wrote that its members are “horrified by the news … at a time when we are already seeing a spike in anti-Asian violence.”
Many lawmakers have recognized an increased sense of fear among Asian Americans due to the growing number of hate incidents.
Representative Judy Chu from California reminded people of the effect of anti-Asian rhetoric.
“As we wait for more details to emerge, I ask everyone to remember that hurtful words and rhetoric have real consequences,” she wrote on Twitter. “Please stand up, condemn this violence and help us (chop) StopAsianHate.”
WHAT IS THE PREVALENCE OF AGGRESSIONS AGAINST ASIAN AMERICANS?
Recent attacks, including the murder of an 84-year-old San Francisco man in February, have raised concerns about the escalation of hostilities against Asian Americans. Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups, since March 2020. Nationally, women reported more than double the number of hate incidents compared to men.
According to data collected by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, police in several major cities experienced a sharp increase in targeted hate crimes in Asia between 2019 and 2020. New York City went from three incidents to 27, Los Angeles from seven to 15, and Denver had three incidents in 2020 – the first reported there in six years.
WHERE IS ANTI-ASIAN RACISM GOING IN THE UNITED STATES?
Racism against Asian Americans has long been a sad thread in U.S. history and was enshrined in law in the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which sought to prevent Chinese-American workers from d ‘enter the United States because of widespread xenophobia.
Asian Americans have also long been used as medical scapegoats in the United States and have been falsely accused of public health concerns, including a smallpox epidemic in San Francisco in the 1870s. This racist association between Americans Asian descent and disease and uncleanliness has also affected opinions on Asian food and contributes to the “perpetual stranger” trope which suggests Asians are basically foreigners.
This fueled the suspicions of Japanese Americans during World War II, when many were sent to detention camps purely because of their ethnicity, as well as Islamophobia and prejudice against Muslim and South Americans. -Asians following the terrorist attacks of September 11.
In 1982, 100 years after the Chinese exclusion law, a 27-year-old Chinese-American, Vincent Chin, died after being attacked in Detroit because of his race. At the time, a growing Japanese auto industry was causing significant job losses in the city’s auto sector. His killers, two autoworkers, mistook him for Japanese, using racist slurs as they beat him outside a club where he was celebrating his bachelor party. His death led to protests from Asian Americans across the country.
WHAT ARE POLICIES DOING ABOUT THE RECENT UPTICK?
President Joe biden signed an executive order in January condemning anti-Asian xenophobia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The directive recognizes the role that rhetoric from politicians, including the use of derogatory names for the coronavirus, has played in rising anti-Asian sentiment and hate incidents targeting Asian Americans. Former president Donald trump, for example, has repeatedly used racial terms to describe the virus, most notably in a Tuesday night interview with Fox News.
The wave of attacks over the past two months has rekindled the attention of politicians, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed a bill allocating $ 1.4 million to Stop AAPI Hate and UCLA Asian American Studies Center for community resources and tracking anti-Asian hate incidents.
Initiatives such as an increased police presence, volunteer patrols, and special crime hotlines have also been suggested by local officials and citizens, with high-profile brands like the Golden State Warriors and Apple de la NBA, based in the Bay Area, pledging to donate to the cause. .
