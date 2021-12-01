Why Gambians keep voting with marbles

A voter in The Gambia holding up a ball used to vote – file photo

In our series of letters from African journalists, Sierra Leone-Gambian writer Ade Daramy says that The Gambia has witnessed a remarkable flourishing of democracy over the past five years, but that its curious system of electing leaders remains unchanged.

Most Gambians I know are quite proud of their single voting system.

When they go to the polls on Saturday, December 4 to elect a president, the ballots will not be used.

Instead, upon arriving at a polling station, and after verifying their identity, a voter will be directed to a series of drums painted in the party colors of the various candidates.

Protruding from the top of each drum is a pipe into which the voter inserts a ball handed over by an election official.

In previous elections, like that of 2016, there were three drums in each polling station to represent three candidates

As he falls, a bell rings so officials can hear if anyone tries to vote more than once.

When the polls close, the balls in each barrel are counted and counted – as would be the case with ballots.

This voting system was introduced after independence in 1965 due to the high rate of illiteracy in The Gambia.

A number of reforms have been initiated since Yayha Jammeh reluctantly left power after losing the 2016 presidential elections.

Nightmare scenario avoided

Some election officials had secretly hoped that dropping the marbles would be one of them.

They had argued that with the opening up of democratic space and the possibility of more candidates participating in future elections, the marbles and drums could prove too cumbersome.

In the past, only about three drums were needed at each polling station.

During Mr. Jammeh’s 22 years in power, it seemed unnecessary to argue.

In fact, The Gambia has only had three presidents in its history.

Boards like these are used for counting logs

Mr. Jammeh seized power in a coup in 1994, toppling independence leader Dawda Jawara.

Many observers admit that the only election Mr Jammeh won fairly was in 1996, when there was still a honeymoon period after the coup and his authoritarian excesses had yet to take hold. .

Subsequent elections, they say, were set in his favor, and his loss in 2016 seemed to take him – and his successor Adama Barrow – by surprise.

Much of it was a two-horse race, with Barrow being a consensus candidate chosen by a coalition of opposition parties. The third candidate, Mama Kandeh, obtained around 17% of the vote.

President Barrow is running again, this time on his newly formed party’s ticket.

At one point it looked like he would face 22 candidates – a nightmare scenario for the electoral commission given that the marble and drum system remains in place as there was no real political will to change it. .

To his relief, those candidates have since been reduced to six – still many for a country of around 2.2 million people.

Jammeh always divides

The fact that there are all these candidates is a testament to how much the country has changed and continues to change.

In the past, people were too afraid to challenge Mr. Jammeh or considered it a waste of time.

“A comedian called Wagan has a weekly TV show in which he pokes fun at all the major politicians, including the president – something unthinkable five years ago,” “Source: Ade Daramy, Source Description: Journalist , Image: Ade Daramy

Nowadays, in what is regularly referred to as “New Gambia”, that fear is gone and freedom of speech abounds.

A comedian called Wagan has a weekly TV show in which he pokes fun at all the major politicians, including the president – something unthinkable five years ago.

Journalists comment on anything without fear of being taken away, tortured or killed as happened under Mr. Jammeh.

Some of these atrocities were exposed during the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), which heard testimony from nearly 400 people from January 2019 to May 2021.

It delivered its final 17-volume report last week – the president now has six months to respond to it and its recommendations.

Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year reign investigated by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC)

This means that it will be up to whoever wins on December 4 to begin the real process of healing the wounds left by Mr. Jammeh’s tenure.

Even in exile in Equatorial Guinea, the former president is trying to cast his shadow on the ballot boxes.

Learn more about the truth commission:

The 56-year-old remains a divisive figure – illustrated by fallout with the party he founded, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC).

He made a formal alliance with President Barrow’s party – much to the chagrin of Mr Jammeh, who released a series of audio recordings supporting Mr Kandeh instead.

But the real shadow that has hung over The Gambia, like the rest of the world, is the Covid pandemic.

The country with its beautiful beaches and abundant wildlife relies heavily on tourism and has been hit hard by travel restrictions. A lot of people have lost their jobs.

There is now a trickle of tourists, but there is still a long way to go to return to pre-Covid levels.

Boosting the economy is a major challenge for whoever wins the presidency

Even before the coronavirus, the country provided a disproportionate number of migrants seeking to travel to Europe for its size.

Much, but not all, is motivated by unemployment.

For whoever wins the most marbles on December 4th, developing and creating opportunities in The Gambia to make it more attractive to residents and not just tourists will be the biggest challenge.

Six candidates in the running:

Adama wheelbarrow (National People’s Party) – the holder

Ousainou Darboé (United Democratic Party) – a lawyer who briefly served as Mr Barrow’s vice-chairman. He was part of the coalition that brought down Mr Jammeh and is running for the fifth time

This Mbye Faal (Independent) – a lawyer and former senior counsel for the recently concluded TRRC. Competing for the first time

Mom Kandeh (Gambia Democratic Congress) – came third in the 2016 competition, supported by Mr. Jammeh

Abdoulie Ebrima Jammeh (National Unity Party) – a former teacher who once headed the country’s civil aviation authority. Competing for the first time

Prayer of the Caliph (People’s Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism) – a deputy running for the fifth time

