Why Facebook is shutting down its old facial recognition system doesn’t matter

On Monday morning, Meta – the company formerly known as Facebook – announced it would shut down “the facial recognition system on Facebook,” a technology that triggered privacy alarms since he started. In a blog post, the company described the move as “one of the biggest changes in the use of facial recognition in the history of technology.” On Twitter, outgoing CTO Mike Schroepfer and incoming CTO Andrew Bosworth, who previously oversaw Facebook’s Oculus virtual reality division, called the announcement “big deal” and one “very important decision. “The Electronic Frontier Foundation judge it is “a testament to all the hard work activists have done to fend off this invasive technology.” But a review of Meta and Facebook’s VR privacy policies, and the company’s responses to a detailed list of questions about them, suggests the company’s facial ID technology is not going anywhere. And that’s just one of the many invasive data collection methods that can happen to a metaverse near you. (Disclosure: In a previous life, I held political positions at Facebook and Spotify.)

Facebook’s recent announcement to shut down its controversial facial recognition system comes at a difficult time for the company, which is under significant regulatory scrutiny after years of Wrong hurry recently ignited by a high level whistleblower. But the timing can also be right. The company focuses on virtual reality, a worn-out technology that by necessity collects a huge amount of data about its users. From this data, Meta will have the capacity to create identification and surveillance systems at least as powerful as the system it sets up. Just because he can create these systems doesn’t mean he will. For now, however, the company is leaving its options open. The point is, Meta intends to collect unique identifying information from the faces of its users. Last week, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg Recount Ben Thompson of Stratechery that “one of the big new features” of Meta’s new Cambria helmet “is around eye and face tracking.” And while the platform has “turned off the service” that previously created facial profiles for Facebook users, The New York Times reported that the company is keeping the algorithm on which this service relied. A spokesperson for Meta declined to answer BuzzFeed News’ questions about how this algorithm remains in use today. Meta may have shut down the facial recognition system on Facebook that has raised so many concerns, but given that it intends to keep the algorithm that powers this system, there is no reason why the company can’t “just turn it back on later,” according to David Brody, senior counsel on the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights under the act.

Meanwhile, Meta’s current privacy policies for VR devices leave a lot of room for the collection of personal biological data that goes beyond a user’s face. As Katitza Rodriguez, director of global privacy policy at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, noted, the language is “broad enough to encompass a wide range of potential data streams – which, while not being collected today” hui, could start to be collected tomorrow without necessarily notifying users, obtaining additional consent or changing the policy. By necessity, virtual reality hardware collects data about its users that is fundamentally different from that of social media platforms. VR headsets can learn to recognize a user’s voice, veins, or iris shading, or to capture measurements like heart rate, respiratory rate, and what is causing their pupils to dilate. Facebook has filed patents relating to several of these types of data collection, including a that would use things like your face, voice, or even DNA to lock and unlock devices. Another would take into account a user’s “weight, strength, pressure, heart rate, squeeze rate, or EEG data” to create a VR avatar. Patents are often ambitious – covering potential use cases that never arise – but they can sometimes offer insight into a company’s future plans. Meta’s current privacy policies do not specify all types of data it collects about its users. The Oculus privacy settings, Oculus privacy policy, and Oculus Additional Data Policy, which govern Meta’s current virtual reality offerings, provide information about the broad categories of data that Oculus devices collect. But they all specify that their data fields (things like “the position of your helmet, the speed of your controller, and orientation changes like when you move your head”) are right. examples within these categories, rather than a complete listing of their content. The examples given also do not reflect the breadth of the categories they are intended to represent. For example, Oculus’ privacy policy states that Meta collects “information about your surroundings, physical movements, and dimensions when using an XR device.” It then provides two examples of such a collection: information about your VR play area and “technical information such as the estimated size and movement of your hand”. But “information about your surroundings, physical movements, and dimensions” could describe data points far beyond estimated hand size and game limits. Meta has twice declined to detail the types of data its devices collect today and the types of data it plans to collect in the future. He also declined to say if he currently collects or plans to collect biometric information such as heart rate, respiratory rate, pupil dilation, iris recognition, voice identification, vein recognition. , facial movements or facial recognition. Instead, he pointed to the policies linked above, adding that “Oculus VR headsets currently do not process biometric data as defined by applicable law.” A spokesperson for the company declined to clarify which laws Meta considers applicable. Meta has, however, provided additional information on how it uses personal data in advertising. The Oculus Additional Terms of Service say that Meta can use information about ‘actions [users] have supported Oculus products ” to provide them with advertisements and sponsored content. Depending on how Oculus defines “action,” this language could allow it to target ads based on what makes us jump in fear, or makes our hearts beat or sweaty palms.

But at least for now, Meta won’t target ads this way. Instead, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the company is using a narrower definition of “actions” – a definition that does not include motion data collected by a user’s VR device. In a 2020 document Called “Principles of Responsible Innovation,” Facebook Reality Labs describes its approach to the metaverse. The first of these principles, “Never surprise people,” begins: “We are transparent about how our products work and the data they collect. Responding to questions from BuzzFeed News, Meta said it would be clear on any future changes, if any, to how it will collect and use our data. Without better clarity on the data Meta collects today, “customers can’t make an informed choice about when and how to use their products,” Brody told BuzzFeed News. Specifically, it is difficult for the public to understand what future changes Meta might make to the way it collects and uses our data if it is never explained exactly what it is doing now. Brittan Heller, attorney at Foley Hoag law firm and expert in human rights and virtual reality, put it differently: the flustering response reads: “Uncertain outlook: ask again later.” “







Source link