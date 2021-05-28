Why experts say this is a watershed moment for forests

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated deforestation pressures and increased the urgency to act to support sustainable forest management. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of forests to global well-being. Seen here a forest in the Dominican Republic. Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, April 28, 2021 (IPS) – A new global forest report shows that while the COVID-19 pandemic is the latest threat to achieving ambitious forest protection goals, it has highlighted the importance of forests for global well-being, and that this recognition must now translate into recovery action.

The inauguration Global Forest Goals Report was launched on April 26, as part of the 16th session of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF) which runs until the end of this week. It is based on data and information submitted by 52 member states, representing 75 percent of the world’s forests.

The report concludes that while countries have taken action to protect their forests, these efforts must be accelerated to achieve ambitious global goals.

It monitors countries’ progress in achieving the ambitious goals set out in the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests 2030. As part of this plan, countries committed to accelerate the pace of forest protection by focusing on initial focus on achieving net zero deforestation to increase three percent by 2030 and eradicate extreme poverty for all forest-dependent people.

While acknowledging the work done by countries in areas such as reducing the poverty of forest-dependent populations, initiatives to increase forest financing and cooperation in sustainable forest management, he said that there was still a lot to do. Noting that Africa and South America lost their forest cover during the reporting period, the publication said forests remain under threat.

“Each year, seven million hectares of natural forests are converted to other land uses such as large-scale commercial agriculture and other economic activities. And although the global rate of deforestation has slowed over the past decade, we continue to lose forests in the tropics – largely due to human and natural causes, ”he said.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed said the report is launched at a critical time for the world’s forests.

The report cites growing concern in some countries that the economic fallout from the pandemic will lead to reduced donor funding for forests. He said Africa, the Asia-Pacific region and some Latin American countries are facing declining funding for forests, as scarce public funds are prioritized over immediate public health needs.

Mohammed said that while the COVID-19 crisis has dealt a blow to poverty reduction and sustainable development goals, it offers an opportunity to make peace with nature through a green recovery, with healthy forests like solid base.

“We are at a decisive moment. 2021 offers us a unique opportunity to halt the rapid loss of biodiversity and the degradation of ecosystems, while fighting the climate emergency and desertification and making our food systems more sustainable, with the Sustainable Development Goals as a guide ”, said the deputy head of the UN.

The head of the UNFF Secretariat, Alexander Trepelkov, presented a note on the impact of COVID-19 on forests and the forest sector. He concluded that the pandemic has exacerbated the hardships of forest-dependent people and exposed systemic gaps and vulnerabilities.

He called for integrating forest-based solutions into pandemic recovery, accelerated implementation of international targets related to forests and adequate resources for forestry.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the event, a group of 15 international organizations launched a joint statement on the challenges and opportunities of stopping deforestation. The Collaborative Partnership on Forests event was chaired by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

FAO Forestry Division Director Mette Wilkie told IPS that as ecosystems that are home to the vast majority of terrestrial biodiversity and 75 percent of freshwater, without forests, the climate goals cannot be achieved.

“Forests also provide many products for everyday life – from traditional use of wood to masks, gloves and hand sanitizers we all use during the current COVID-19 pandemic. They provide over 86 million green jobs and support the livelihoods of many more people around the world, ”Wilkie said.

“As we increasingly encroach on forests and wildlife habitats to develop agricultural production, human settlements and infrastructure, the risk of disease spreading from animals to humans increases exponentially. It is obvious that we cannot achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the future we want unless we stop deforestation and forest degradation and step up our efforts to protect, manage and restore our forests.

Wilkie, who chairs the Collaborative Partnership on Forests, told IPS that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated deforestation pressures and increased the urgency to act to support sustainable forest management.

“The closures have disrupted markets and supply chains and caused job losses, triggering reverse migration to rural areas and increasing pressure on forests to provide subsistence livelihoods,” she said, adding that “on the other hand, investing in forest restoration and sustainable forest management can create green jobs and livelihoods, and at the same time create habits for biodiversity and mitigate – and adapt – to climate change.