Why European passports for COVID vaccines don’t work

President Joe Biden used his first public meeting with America’s European allies to describe a new struggle between the West and the forces of autocracy, declaring that “America is back” while acknowledging that the past four years had weighed on his power and influence. His message stressing the importance of reinvigorating alliances and resuming the defense of Europe was, as one might expect, well received at a session of the Munich Security Conference to which Biden addressed the White House. But there was also reluctance, especially on the part of French President Emmanuel Macron, who in his speech passionately defended his concept of “strategic autonomy” from the United States, arguing that Europe cannot may no longer be too dependent on the United States. States because it focuses its attention more on Asia, especially China. And even German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is stepping down this year, tempered her praise for Biden's decision to quash plans to withdraw 12,000 US troops from the country by warning that "Our interests will not always converge." It seemed to be a reference to Germany's ambivalence towards China – a major market for its high-end German automobiles and other products – and the ongoing battle with the United States for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. to Russia. But the three leaders seemed to recognize that their first virtual meeting was a time to celebrate the end of the 'America First' era, and for Macron and Merkel to once again welcome Biden, a politician they knew well from his years as a senator. and vice-president. And Biden used the moment to warn of the need for a common strategy to push back an internet-fueled narrative, promoted by both Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, that the chaos surrounding the US election was another. sign of democracy. weakness and decline. “We have to demonstrate that democracies can still be of service to our people in this changed world,” Biden said, adding, “We have to prove that our model is not a relic of history.” For the president, a regular visitor to the conference even as a private citizen after serving as vice president, the speech was kind of a homecoming. The session was reduced to a video meeting of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, this year’s host, and EU leaders decided to do the same for a brief closed-door Group of 7 Allies that Biden also attended. The next A face-to-face summit meeting is still scheduled for Britain this summer, if the pandemic permits. Biden never named his predecessor, Donald Trump, in his remarks, but framed them to erase the traces of Trumpism in the United States’ approach to the world. He celebrated his return to the Paris climate agreement, which went into effect just before the meeting, and a new initiative, announced Thursday evening, to join Britain, France and Germany to engage diplomatically Iran in an effort to restore the 2015 nuclear deal from which Trump walked out. . But rather than detailing an agenda, Biden attempted to recall the first principles that led to the Atlantic alliance and the creation of NATO in 1949, around the start of the Cold War. “Democracy is not the result of chance,” said the president. “We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it. In a deliberate contrast to Trump, who has spoken of withdrawing from NATO and has repeatedly refused to recognize the United States’ responsibilities under Article V of the alliance charter to come to the aid to the attacked members, Biden felt the United States was ready. assume its responsibilities as the hub of the alliance. “We will keep the faith” with obligation, he said, adding that “an attack on one is an attack on all.” But he also urged Europe to think about the challenges in a new way – different from the Cold War, even if the two biggest geostrategic adversaries seem familiar. “We must prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China,” he said, pointing to “cyberspace, artificial intelligence and biotechnology” as the new territory for competition. And he pleaded for pushing back Russia – he called Putin by his last name, without an attached title – specifically mentioning the need to respond to the SolarWinds attack that targeted federal and corporate computer networks. “Tackling recklessness and hacking into Russian computer networks in the United States, Europe and around the world has become essential to protect collective security,” Biden said. The president avoided delving into the difficult question of how to get Russia to pay the price without escalating the confrontation. A high-ranking White House cyber official told reporters this week that the scope and depth of the Russian intrusion is still under consideration and officials are clearly struggling to find options to meet the commitment of Biden to make Putin pay the price for the attack. But it is the dynamic with Macron, who has become accustomed to criticizing the NATO alliance as close to “brain death” and no longer “relevant” since the disappearance of the Warsaw Pact, which has retained the ‘Warning. Macron wants NATO to act more as a political body, a place where European members have a status equivalent to that of the United States and are less subject to the American tendency to dominate decision-making. A Europe that is better able to defend itself and more autonomous would make NATO “even stronger than before”, Macron insisted. He said Europe should be “much more in charge of its own security”, increasing its defense spending commitments to “rebalance” transatlantic relations. This is not a view widely shared by the many European states unwilling to spend the necessary money, and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe are unwilling to leave their security to anyone except the United States. . Macron also insisted that the renovation of NATO’s security capabilities should involve “a dialogue with Russia”. NATO has always maintained that it is open to better relations with Moscow, but that Russia is not interested, especially as long as international sanctions remain after it took Crimea from Ukraine about seven years ago. years. But Macron, speaking in English to answer a question, also argued that Europe cannot rely on the United States as much as it has in recent decades. “We need to shoulder more of the burden of our own protection,” he said. In practice, it will take many years for Europe to put in place a defense weapon that would make it more autonomous. But Macron is determined to start now, just as he is determined to increase the technological capabilities of the European Union so that it becomes less dependent on US and Chinese supply chains. Biden, on the other hand, is keen to deepen those supply chains – both hardware and software – among like-minded Western allies in a bid to reduce Chinese influence. He is preparing to come up with a new joint project for European and American technology companies in areas such as semiconductors and the types of software that Russia has exploited in the SolarWinds hack. It was Merkel who insisted on the complexity of relations with China, given its dual role as competitor and necessary partner of the West. “In recent years, China has gained global influence, and as transatlantic partners and democracies, we must do something to counter this,” Merkel said. “Russia is continually dragging members of the European Union into hybrid conflicts,” she said. “Therefore, it is important that we work out a transatlantic agenda towards Russia that makes offers of cooperation on the one hand, but on the other hand names the differences very clearly.” As Biden announced he would honor the US pledge to donate $ 4 billion to the campaign to speed up the manufacture and distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world – a move approved last year by a House led by Democrats and a Senate led by Republicans – there differences of approach during the meeting. Stressing the importance the European Union places on Africa, Macron called on Western countries to provide 13 million doses of vaccine to African governments “as soon as possible” to protect health workers. He warned that if the alliance fails to do so, “our African friends will be pressured by their populations, and rightly so, to buy doses from the Chinese, the Russians or directly from the laboratories.” The vaccine donations would reflect “a common desire to move forward and share the same values,” Macron said. Otherwise, “the power of the West, of Europeans and Americans, will only be a concept and not a reality”. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, also on Friday urged countries and drug makers to help speed up the manufacture and distribution of vaccines across the world, warning that the world could be "Back to place 1" if some countries continued their vaccination campaigns and left others. "Vaccine equity is not only the right thing to do, it's also the smartest thing to do," Tedros told the Munich conference. He argued that the longer it would take to vaccinate populations in each country, the more the pandemic would get out of hand.