Why doesn’t Colombia let Martha Sepúlveda die?

At 7 a.m. on October 10, Martha Sepúlveda, 51, from the Colombian city of Medellín, was due to die by euthanasia – and she couldn’t have been happier.

“I am much calmer since they allowed me to undergo the procedure,” Sepúlveda told Colombian television station Noticias Caracol. “I laugh more, I sleep better. »Diagnosed in 2019 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative disease that has already made her unable to walk on her own, Sepúlveda would have been the first person to be euthanized in Colombia without a prognosis of less than six months to live.

Although Colombia decriminalized euthanasia in 1997 in cases of terminal illness, the first such procedure was not approved until 2015. To date, a total of 157 patients have been authorized to terminate to their days in this way.

Last July, a ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court extended the right to die – so to speak – to people without an immediate terminal prognosis, provided they suffer “severe physical or mental suffering resulting from bodily harm or death. a serious and incurable disease ”. .

For Sepúlveda, however, dreams of death were dashed when, after Noticias Caracol released footage of her drinking beer and laughing affectionately with her son, local health officials rescinded the euthanasia authorization at the last minute.

The Instituto Colombiano del Dolor – the Colombian Pain Institute, or Incodol – would no longer consent to perform the procedure as planned.

Sepúlveda, it seemed, was too happy to die – and therefore should be doomed to a future of, well, pain.

So much for the hope expressed by Camila Jaramillo, one of Sepúlveda’s lawyers, that Colombia can be a “leading country in terms of advances in dignified death”.

And yet Colombia has long been a leader in other types of deaths. The country’s 57-year armed conflict – which was barely resolved by the 2016 “peace accord” – has killed more than 260,000 people (mostly civilians) and displaced millions of people.

In addition, an estimated 120,000 Colombians are missing.

The majority of killings of civilians have been carried out by right-wing paramilitary formations, whose violence has traditionally served the interests of the state.

According to the state-sanctioned account, of course, the “bad guys” were not the paramilitaries but rather the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) – the left-wing guerrilla movement that arose in the 1960s in logical opposition. to mass inequalities and the tyranny of the elite.

The United States, for its part, has always encouraged right-wing oppression in Colombia (and everywhere else) – and the United States’ so-called “war on terror”, launched in 2001, has breathed new life into it. Colombian state terror disguised as counterterrorism.

In one of the most publicized examples – the ‘false positives’ scandal during the presidency of American pal Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010) – members of the Colombian army have executed more than 10,000 civilians, often disguising the corpses as FARC guerrillas.

In return, individual soldiers received additional financial benefits and vacation time, while at the macro level, the Colombian government was able to use its overt counterterrorism successes to seek ever more US military aid.

Reflecting on the nature of these “horrors,” Medellín researcher Forrest Hylton – author of Evil Hour in Colombia – writes on the London Review of Books blog: “The relatively enlightened urban modernizers of finance and real estate are as accomplices … as the reactionary and narco-paramilitary owner fraction of the Colombian ruling class.

This amounts to an “elite consensus – with the support of the United States – [that] has made Colombia one of the most violent and authoritarian societies in the hemisphere ”.

In short, there is quite a profit to be made from the unworthy deaths in Colombia. Alberto Lleras Camargo, President of Colombia from 1958 to 1962, once correctly observed that “the accumulation of blood and capital went hand in hand”.

And things are not improving.

The first two years of the reign of the current Colombian president of the right Iván Duque, who came to power in 2018, saw no less than 30% increase in massacres.

Many have taken place in resource-rich regions.

After all, as I have witnessed myself while traveling in Colombia, it can be difficult to lead a dignified existence when the land beneath your feet is seen as more valuable than your life.

In February of this year, Human Rights Watch reported that, according to calculations by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), more than 400 human rights defenders had been killed since 2016 in Colombia – the most large number American country.

Indigenous leaders, the report noted, were “disproportionately represented among those killed.”

Further state violence occurred when protests erupted across Colombia in response to a punitive tax reform bill in April – but it quickly escalated to encompass public disenchantment in the face of widespread poverty, perpetual inequalities and other problems that spawned the 57-year Colombian conflict. the first place.

Amnesty International cited reports of 47 deaths as of May 9, and Amnesty USA’s director of advocacy condemned the United States’ role in “fueling relentless cycles of violence against the Colombian people”, acting as that “atrocious party to the murders, disappearances, sexual violence and other torture, and horrific repression of dozens of mostly peaceful demonstrations”.

In a subsequent report on the Colombian protests, the organization documented episodes of “urban paramilitary action by armed civilians, who accompanied national police officials and, acting with their acquiescence and tolerance, attacked demonstrators and human rights defenders ”.

As they say, old habits die hard.

But back to Martha Sepúlveda, who, despite the complete panorama of death in Colombia, does not have the right to die.

In Colombia, apparently, it’s perfectly acceptable to be killed by the state – but less acceptable if you want to have your say.

Although she identifies as a devout Catholic, Sepúlveda has also received considerable setback from the church in her efforts that ended her life.

Following the July Constitutional Court ruling extending the right to euthanasia to people suffering from “severe physical or mental suffering”, the Episcopal Conference of Colombia – representing the Catholic Church – declared euthanasia a “serious attack to human dignity ”and leading to the“ corrosion of fundamental values ​​of the social order ”.

When it comes to preserving “social order”, incidentally, the Catholic Church and the neoliberal state have overlapping interests – in the sense that the power of both institutions rests on the earthly misery of mass.

In other words, it might be more difficult to preserve one of the “most violent and authoritarian societies in the hemisphere” – in Hylton’s words – if the physically or mentally ill could more easily withdraw.

Sepúlveda is committed to fighting the new verdict and may yet set a precedent in the area of ​​dignified death. In the meantime, the murder business will continue in Colombia.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.