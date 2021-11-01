World

Why COP26 is important

Yesterday started COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. Over 100 world leaders gather in Glasgow, and this year’s gathering is more crucial than ever. Scientists warn that time is running out to avoid more devastating impacts of climate change in the coming decades. Is this the last chance to reduce global emissions?

Axios Re: Cap chats with climate and energy reporter Andrew Freedman on what to watch out for at this year’s COP26.

