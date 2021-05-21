Why Biden used a light touch when pressing Netanyahu.

As violence raged between Israel and Hamas for 10 days, President Biden spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, six times in private, in conversations in which he urged him to respond to a simple question: “How does it end?”

Mr. Biden’s tactic was to avoid public condemnation of the Israeli bombing of Gaza – or even a public call for a ceasefire – in order to build capital with Mr. Netanyahu and then exert pressure in private. when the time comes, according to two of those familiar with the internal debates of the administration.

In private conversations, Biden and other US officials reaffirmed to the Israelis that they had achieved important military objectives against Hamas, the militant group that fired thousands of rockets at Israel from Gaza, including targeting its tunnel networks. Mr Biden asked Mr Netanyahu what his goal was and what would allow him to say he had achieved it so that a shorter war was possible, rather than a protracted military conflict.

In response, according to those familiar with the talks, Mr. Netanyahu did not outline the specific goals he had to accomplish before agreeing to a ceasefire.