Why Biden used a light touch when pressing Netanyahu.
As violence raged between Israel and Hamas for 10 days, President Biden spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, six times in private, in conversations in which he urged him to respond to a simple question: “How does it end?”
Mr. Biden’s tactic was to avoid public condemnation of the Israeli bombing of Gaza – or even a public call for a ceasefire – in order to build capital with Mr. Netanyahu and then exert pressure in private. when the time comes, according to two of those familiar with the internal debates of the administration.
In private conversations, Biden and other US officials reaffirmed to the Israelis that they had achieved important military objectives against Hamas, the militant group that fired thousands of rockets at Israel from Gaza, including targeting its tunnel networks. Mr Biden asked Mr Netanyahu what his goal was and what would allow him to say he had achieved it so that a shorter war was possible, rather than a protracted military conflict.
In response, according to those familiar with the talks, Mr. Netanyahu did not outline the specific goals he had to accomplish before agreeing to a ceasefire.
At the same time, Richard N. Haass, chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations, warned against exaggerating the credit Mr Biden deserved for setting the stage for a truce.
“About 90% of the reason for the ceasefire is that Hamas and the government of Israel have determined that the prolongation of the conflict does not serve their interests,” Haass said. “It was a ceasefire that was basically ready to happen.”
In his public comments, Biden declined to join the growing calls from world leaders and many of his fellow Democrats for a ceasefire, or to express anything outside of support for the Israel’s right to defend itself.
Dennis B. Ross, who has been sent to the Middle East with three presidents, said a public demand for a ceasefire could have backfired. If Mr Biden had called for a ceasefire, Mr Ross said: “Bibi’s political need to stand up to him would have been much greater.”
Mr Biden’s approach, he added, also sent a message to Hamas. “The more they understood that we were not going to pressure Israel in this way, the more they understood that they could not count on us to stop Israel,” he said.
Mr Biden’s strategy of quiet diplomacy was aimed at building credibility with Israelis, in order to privately push them towards an end to the violence in a final conversation with Mr Netanyahu on Wednesday. And he took into account the need to exercise caution with Mr. Netanyahu.
Realizing the mistakes the United States made in its attempt to mediate the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict, Biden and his team did not want the United States to become the center of the story. Instead, Mr. Biden tried to create space for Mr. Netanyahu, which he will need as a partner in the future to deal with Iran, to achieve his goals.
“Israel and the United States are going to have big things to deal with, especially Iran,” Haas said. “The president had to be careful in the way he treated Bibi. The two were to maintain a working relationship so that if and when the situation in Iran came to the fore, they would be able to work together. “
Mr. Biden began his conversations with Mr. Netanyahu by not making any requests. It helped pave the way for a sweet talk statement that followed their third phone call, in which Mr Biden said he would support a ceasefire, but stopped before asking for one. .
In follow-up conversations Tuesday and Wednesday, Biden stepped up the pressure by privately asking Netanyahu about the need for a ceasefire.
Source link