Why are white elites afraid of black babies?

The second in line to the British throne, Prince William, once again caused an uproar by blaming population growth in Africa for the decline in the continent’s wildlife fortunes. Many have pointed to the hypocrisy of a father of three demonizing African families for having too many babies.

Others noted that the UK is much more densely populated than any part of Africa and that British hunters and settlers were responsible for the savage decimation of the animals. Not to mention the effect of global warming and climate change, mostly caused by William’s ancestors, compatriots and neighbors, which can endanger between 25 and 40 percent of mammal species in national parks in Africa.

However, little has been said about the white elites’ historic discomfort with black fertility and black babies. It was the second time that William complained about the increase in the continent’s population having already raised the issue in 2017. That same year, French President Emmanuel Macron, who also likes to talk about the African birth rate, blamed the problems “Civilizations” from the continent to nations which “have seven or eight children per woman.”

And of course, there were the perhaps not entirely surprising allegations last year from William’s own sister-in-law Meghan, an African-American woman, that some royals were concerned about the possibility that she and Prince Harry’s son may not be the desired royal color.

Western angst about population growth is often framed in absolutist terms: 2009 about their influential 1968 book on the dangers of overpopulation. They reiterated their position that “there are only two kinds of solutions to the population problem. One is a “birth rate solution”, in which we find ways to reduce the birth rate. The other is a “death rate solution”, in which the means to increase the death rate – war, famine, plague – find us. “

However, if they could collect all of the Infinity Stones and snap their fingers – just like Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos – they’re unlikely to wipe out populations like him equally. around the world to reach the optimal number of people. Earth could supposedly fit comfortably. It is telling that the disturbing and apocalyptic descriptions of The Population Bomb speak of the swarming misery in non-white countries like India, not in Europe or North America.

Likewise, the language of environmental and humanitarian concerns is used today to mask darker fears. Unlike Africa’s young and growing population, and despite William’s personal efforts, Europe’s population is aging and stagnating. Within a century, the number of Africans could more than triple to 4.5 billion, or two in five human beings, while Europeans will likely decline by a hundred million. By 2100, there may well be seven Africans for every European.

With the rise of Asian giants like China and India already fueling racist fears of whites (and partly leading to the resurgence of right-wing extremism), the prospect that Europeans will also take precedence over Africans. definitely adds fuel to the fire.

In truth, as Kenyan ecologist Mordecai Ogada, co-author of The Big Conservation Lie, which focuses on the political issues and prejudices underlying the conservation of wildlife in the country, puts it, “the sheer number of people in Africa is far from being a problem for our environment all the more because of the very light footprint of people here ”. He points out that many indigenous communities have little incentive to harm the environment on which they directly depend to meet their basic needs.

And when it comes to the environment, many Western benefactors “look at human numbers rather than human behavior.” It’s the same flawed argument that claims that African communities who have lived with wildlife for millennia are the real threat, while Westerners who have driven much of their own wildlife to extinction have the answers.

The overpopulation discourse also fuels a narrative that seeks to exonerate the West completely from the problems facing Africa. Africa – the story they would like to tell – is poor and hungry because it has too many Africans who are very bad at running their own affairs without killing each other, and unable to manage natural resources and wildlife. with which the continent is endowed. Seems familiar? This was the justification for the “civilizing mission” which served as a cover for the brutal European plunder of the continent.

The legacy of colonialism and its genocides, displacement and murder; the commercial and financial systems which continue to milk the continent for the benefit of foreigners and to the detriment of locals; interventions to support murderous and kleptocratic regimes; and the destruction of the global environment pale in insignificance when compared to the misfortune of actually harboring Africans. Like his ancestors before him, this is what William sees as the real tragedy of the continent – and the planet.

