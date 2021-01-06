Why are so many French people hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

Paris, France – Jean Debouche is not “against” vaccines. In fact, the 80-year-old says he is among the first to get the flu shot every year.

But when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, the retired truck driver says there is no way to get the vaccine, even if he is eligible.

“We don’t know what’s in it,” the longtime Parisian said of the vaccine.

France began rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 27, along with other members of the European Union.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Debouche said he was skeptical as France was prioritizing vaccinations for residents of nursing homes.

“It’s like they use the elderly as guinea pigs,” he says.

Debouche is not alone.

According to a recent survey by the Odoxa polling group and the newspaper Le Figaro, 58% of the French population is skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 33% of people in the UK and 41% in the US.

“A lot of people just don’t trust what the government and scientific experts say,” Antoine Bristielle, a researcher at the Jean-Jaurès think tank in Paris, told Al Jazeera.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of more than 65,000 people in France in one of the deadliest epidemics in Europe [Charles Platiau/Reuters]

According to Bristielle’s research, French vaccine skeptics generally fall into three categories: young people, women, and those aligned with the far left and far right politicians.

But the most common domineering, he says, is distrust of government.

Bristielle evokes two health incidents of the early 1990s that marked the French population: the deployment of the hepatitis B vaccine and a blood contamination scandal involving the government.

A mass hepatitis B vaccination campaign in the early 1990s coincided with an increase in multiple sclerosis diagnoses, which led many people to link the two. Although studies have never found convincing evidence linking hepatitis B and multiple sclerosis vaccines, this has led to a dramatic increase in vaccine reluctance.

In 1991, during the biggest public health scandal in France, the government knowingly administered transfusions of contaminated blood from HIV-positive people to at least 1,200 hemophiliacs, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

French government officials initially said they did not know the blood was contaminated. Three ministers, including former Prime Minister Laurent Fabius, have been charged with manslaughter. Only one was found guilty and received no punishment.

But to date, the scandal has at best shaken public confidence in the government.

An even more problematic issue today, Bristielle says, is the misinformation about vaccine safety being disseminated by the mainstream media.

“You have a lot of so-called experts on TV who are saying the wrong things,” Bristielle said. “While what they’re saying is obviously not true, the fact that it’s being said on mainstream television validates it in a way.

‘It will turn you into GMO’

Vaccine conspiracy theories have been spreading in France for months. Among the most extreme: the belief that the vaccine alters people’s DNA, or that it contains microchips designed to track people.

One group that fights against the dissemination of this kind of fake news is Les Vaxxeuses. Founded in 2017, the organization has 20,000 Facebook followers and is made up of 20-30 volunteers, many of them scientists, who find and correct misinformation about vaccines.

“You see some crazy things being shared, like people say [the vaccine] will turn you into GMO [genetically modified organism]”Marie, a Vaxxeuses volunteer who preferred not to share her last name for her safety,” told Al Jazeera.

One of the most common concerns is that the COVID-19 vaccine was made too quickly.

“We explain to them that if other types of vaccine research were to receive this amount of money, they could be done in the same amount of time,” said Marie.

Magalie, a 50-year-old librarian who asked not to give her last name for fear of being judged by colleagues, said she did not plan to get the vaccine for at least a year.

She told Al Jazeera: “This was all done in a matter of months… it’s too early to know what the side effects might even be.”

A vaccination campaign “ at the speed of the snail ”

The French government has received 560,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and plans to receive an additional 500,000 doses each week, starting Wednesday.

According to official data, only 7,000 people had been vaccinated on Tuesday, or 0.01% of the population. If the government wants to meet its goal of vaccinating one million people by January 31, 2021, it should vaccinate 38,192 people per day.

Neighboring Germany, which started administering the vaccine on the same day as France, inoculated 317,000. Italy administered more than 182,000 doses of the vaccine.

According to comments published in Le Journal Du Dimanche, French President Emmanuel Macron privately expressed his disappointment at the slow start of the vaccine rollout.

“I am at war in the morning, noon, night and night,” he is said to have declared. “It won’t work… it has to change quickly and firmly.”

French Health Minister Olivier Véran told RTL radio on Tuesday that the government is “scaling up, speeding up and simplifying” its vaccination strategy and that health workers aged 50 and over could start getting vaccinated . He also said that any French citizen wishing to be vaccinated can register online.

But for many, the country’s astonishing delay has sparked accusations that the government is bowing to the French anti-vax movement.

“We need to vaccinate people as soon as possible … and not focus on people who refuse to be vaccinated,” epidemiologist Catherine Hill told French television station LCI last week.

Jean-Louis Montastruc, director of the Center for Pharmacovigilance at the University of Toulouse, told La Dépèche newspaper: “I am aware that this vaccination campaign raises many questions … but any doctor would agree that the sooner we start to vaccinate, the better.