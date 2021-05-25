Why are Indonesian women more involved in bombings?

Medan, Indonesia – When Zakiah Aini, a 25-year-old college dropout, entered the Indonesian National Police headquarters in Jakarta brandishing an air pistol on the last day of March, it was initially widely reported, and possibly assumed , that the author had been a man.

But in recent years, a growing number of Indonesian women have become involved in violent attacks across the archipelago, especially following the return of people trained under ISIL (ISIL) to Syria and the formation of affiliated groups. at ISIS such as Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

“ISIS has created the empowerment structure for the inclusion of women in more frontline roles,” Judith Jacob, terrorism and security analyst at the London School of Economics, told Al Jazeera. “By encouraging opportunistic attacks and widespread calls for partisans to do what they can, it opens the door for women to participate more easily than under previous command and control structures that favor hierarchies. formalities that ultimately exclude women.

In addition to Aini’s attack on police headquarters, which ended in his slaughter by police at the scene, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, Sulawesi was attacked the week before Easter by two suicide bombers married for only seven months.

In 2018, a church in Surabaya on the island of Java was also attacked by a husband and wife and their four children, and another husband and wife team attacked a cathedral in Jolo in the Philippines in 2019. At least 20 people were killed in this attack and dozens of injured.

Indonesian police carry bag with the remains of a suspected suicide bomber after an explosion outside a church in Makassar on March 28, 2021 [Indra Abriyanto/]

All the women involved in the attacks were believed to be linked to the JAD, sometimes referred to as “Southeast Asian ISIS”.

According to Jacob, it is important not to dismiss such attacks or to assume that the women involved were simply following the orders of the men.

“Obviously there are many dimensions to this, but the first thing to dismiss is this horrific and sexist notion that these women are attracted or coerced into participating,” she told Al Jazeera. “These women are active and voluntary participants in their own right and have always been an integral part of Islamist activism in Indonesia. The difference now lies in the transition to more active or “front line” roles. “

Following the attack on police headquartersNational Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo described Aini as a “lone wolf”, although in a letter she wrote to her parents and siblings she included a brief manifesto illustrated in which she raged against institutions perceived to be ‘un-Islamic’ such as elections, banks and non-Syariah compliant officials, including former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, was jailed for blasphemy in 2017.

She also posted an ISIL flag on Instagram before the attack and bought the weapon she used from a man in Aceh province who was a member of the JAD and had been convicted of terrorism.

Noor Huda Ismail, a former member of the radical group Darul Islam who has since founded the Institute for International Peacebuilding and runs de-radicalization programs and workshops across Indonesia, told Al Jazeera that social media had played a role in the transition of women to direct violence.

“Historically, in Indonesia, women played a more supportive role and were not directly involved in terrorism even though they were part of terrorist families,” he said.

“There is no single reason why women get involved in terrorism, but they are primarily motivated by very private and emotional reasons.”

These can include issues such as revenge, redemption or relationship factors such as the prospect of finding a mate in the event of a trip to Syria, he added.

“Radicalization is not sexist and is experienced differently by men and women. We must see gender as a social construct and not in terms of biology. For example, the notion that men are inherently violent and women are inherently peaceful. “

But, he warns, the study of gender within extremist groups is still in its infancy.

“More research is needed to identify the driving forces behind women’s participation in violence. The government needs to work closely with civil society and the private sector to work on both online and offline interventions. “

Even within the radical groups themselves, there seems to be some controversy over the role of women.

Sign of despair?

A former JAD member, speaking to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity, said in ISIL circles it is considered permissible for a woman to be involved in an attack on a party considered to be an enemy . usually depends on the group planning such attacks ”.

The JAD group he was part of “did not want to involve women in the frontline attacks while the JAD group in Surabaya involved women as part of its attack strategy during the attacks on churches in 2018”.

Police dog handlers survey the site following attacks outside the Pentecostal church in central Surabaya in May 2018, in which at least nine people died [File: Juni Kriswanto/AFP]

He adds that in addition to the psychological impact of these attacks on the public, female abusers are also used as a propaganda tool.

“The involvement of women in frontline attacks is allowed in ISIS circles and is used to ignite morale,” he said. “The idea is to spread the story that if even women dare to sacrifice their lives, what about men?”

However, there may also be more mundane and practical reasons for the more active role of women.

“We saw ISIS’s more explicit call for women to engage in jihad against the enemy in 2017, which you can see as less of a feminist breakthrough for ISIS, but more of a necessity given that they were in retreat and needed to mobilize. all sectors of the so-called caliphate to survive, ”Jacob said.

So far this year, Indonesia’s elite counterterrorism unit, Densus 88, has carried out dozens of raids across Indonesia and arrested more than 100 suspects, including Munarman, the former secretary general of the bans the extremist group the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) and three other senior FPI officials in April and May respectively.

Local authorities have also stepped up security in the archipelago since the March bombing in Makassar and the attack on Jakarta, amid speculation that Aini could have entered the national police headquarters more easily because she was a woman.

“ISIS’s call came at the right time that there was an opening and the security forces were slow to grasp the potential of women to plan and participate in attacks,” said Jacob.

“In the Indonesian context, these messages find a receptive audience with those who have to deal with a network quite decimated after years of police repression and surveillance.”