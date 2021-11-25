Why are China and Russia strengthening their relations?

Weeks after naval warships around Japan’s main island, the Chinese and Russian military sent bombers into Japanese and South Korean air defense areas, forcing Seoul to dispatch its fighter jets in response. .

On Tuesday in Tokyo, Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo met with reporters to express his “grave concern” over the joint patrols, which took place last week, saying that the measures taken by Beijing and Moscow made it clear that “the security situation around Japan was worsening “.

As he spoke, his Chinese and Russian counterparts held virtual talks, in which they hailed the air and naval exercises as “major events” and signed a new pact to further deepen defense ties.

The roadmap, signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, closed a year that saw unprecedented growth in military cooperation, including large-scale war games in Ningxia. Chinese in August, when Russian troops became the first foreign forces to participate in a regular Chinese exercise, as well as announcements of joint development of military helicopters, missile attack warning systems and even a research station on the moon.

“It’s the strongest, closest and best relationship the two countries have had since at least the mid-1950s. And maybe never,” said Nigel Gould-Davies, senior researcher for Russia. and Eurasia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Noting that Sino-Russian relations have historically been marked by mutual mistrust, including a border dispute in the 1960s that would have pushed Beijing and Moscow to the brink of nuclear war, Gould-Davies said the current situation is “exceptional. “. Relations have “developed very rapidly, really over the past 10 years,” he said, accelerating following Western sanctions against Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Diplomatic, economic relations

It is not only on the defense front that the two have come together but also on the diplomatic and economic fronts.

On foreign policy, Beijing and Moscow share similar approaches towards Iran, Syria and Venezuela, and recently revived efforts to lift United Nations sanctions against North Korea.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin also have personal relations, having met more than 30 times since 2013. The Chinese leader has even called Putin a “best friend”.

For China, Russia is the biggest supplier of its weapons and the second source of its oil imports. And for Russia, China is its main trading partner and a key source of investment in its energy projects, including the Yamal LNG plant in the Arctic Circle and the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, a $ 55 billion gas project. of dollars which is the largest in Russian history. .

Gould-Davies of the IISS said the main driver of all of this was China’s and Russian hostility to liberal democratic values.

“Both countries are ruled by anti-democratic regimes who share a strong common interest in resisting the influence of liberal Western values ​​in their own country,” he told Al Jazeera. “They also have a strong common interest in undermining states and alliances, beyond their own borders, that embody liberal values. So their main common interest is in fact an ideological interest – they seek to undermine the democratic and liberal West. “

Self-fulfilling prophecy?

The deepening ties have indeed worried the West, with US intelligence assessments citing China, Russia and their alignment as the biggest threats to the security of the United States and NATO, the security alliance. West created in 1949 as a bulwark against the Soviet Union, planning to broaden its field of action to fight against the two countries.

In an interview with the London-based Financial Times last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he did not see China and Russia as two separate threats.

“China and Russia are working closely together,” he said. “This whole idea of ​​making so many distinctions between China, Russia, Asia-Pacific or Europe – it’s a great security environment and we have to deal with it all together. “

But some say this assessment is too simplistic and could lead to “serious mistakes”.

“There is no grand conspiracy against the West,” Bobo Lo, former Australian diplomat and independent international relations analyst, said last month. “This is a classic great power relationship, which means it’s driven by common interests rather than shared values,” he said at a virtual conference hosted by the Center for Global Security Research, based in the United States.

By supporting each other, China and Russia are getting “critical dividends,” Lo said, including strengthening the “legitimacy and stability of their respective regimes.” Defense cooperation allows Moscow to project Russian influence on the world stage, he added, while Beijing is able to access cutting-edge military technology and operational experience from the United States. Russia.

The relationship also allows Moscow to “fill the technological vacuum left by the withdrawal of Western companies in Russia” following the sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the annexation of Crimea. “And Chinese investments in technology have been absolutely essential to the realization of Russian LNG projects in the Arctic,” Lo said.

Alexander Gabuev of the Carnegie Moscow Center agrees.

Relations between Russia and China are “driven by fundamental factors beyond Western control,” he said, noting in an interview in March that the two countries also share a 4,300-kilometer border (2 672 miles). Because of the frontier clashes of 1969, “they know how dangerous and expensive it is to be enemies,” he said.

This is why, he said on Twitter last month, NATO’s claim that China and Russia are only one challenge, “overstates the current level of Sino cooperation and nuance. -Russians ”.

Both countries are “religious as to their strategic autonomy,” he said. And “by bringing China and Russia together as a quasi-alliance that must be countered by a unified toolbox, the West risks creating a self-fulfilling prophecy, when the double containment leads to deepening Sino-cooperation. Russian, which leads to more American pressure.

“Hypocritical aggressor”

For some, American pressure is the starting point.

“China and Russia see the United States as a hypocritical aggressor who intends to diminish them in order to maintain their hegemony,” said Einar Tangen, a Beijing-based political analyst who also works as a commentator for the broadcaster. of Chinese state CGTN.

US actions in this regard, he said, include portraying the two countries as their greatest threats to national security, imposing sanctions for alleged human rights violations, as well as creating what Beijing and Moscow consider anti-Russian-Chinese alliances.

These include Quad, an informal US-led alliance that includes India, Japan and Australia. The group, which China has denounced as an “Asian NATO,” resumed naval exercises last year for the first time in 13 years. The four navies have expanded the exercises this year by holding them in two phases in the Philippine Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Then there is the new security alliance between Australia, UK and US, known as AUKUS. Announcing the trilateral pact in September, the United States and the United Kingdom said Australia would get nuclear-powered submarines – a move analysts said would allow the Australian Navy to patrol the disputed waters of the South China Sea as well as the Taiwan Strait.

China condemned the alliance as an “extremely irresponsible” threat to regional stability, while Russia called it “a great challenge to the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.”

“Those [type of actions] inevitably encourage China to conduct closer cooperation with Russia to seek reciprocal responses to hostile acts, ”said Danil Bochkov, analyst at the Russian Council for International Affairs based in Moscow.

These responses include recent Sino-Russian joint exercises near Japan and South Korea, both of which are allies of the United States.

Bochkov said the intensification of the rivalry may well lead to the re-emergence of the rigid blocs seen during the Cold War, with the US-led community on one side and China, Russia and their allies on the other. .

“This creates a geopolitical impasse that seems impossible to overcome,” he said, “letting all powers build up their power for the worst case scenario by simultaneously testing each other’s ‘red lines’ with dangerous local confrontations resembling pin pricks. “