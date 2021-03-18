Why are children the main targets of armed groups in northern Nigeria?

Credit: Mohammed Lere / IPS.

March 18 (IPS) – Due to growing insecurity, Nigeria is gradually becoming one of the most dangerous places to live. The Global Terrorism Index 2020 identified the country as the third most affected by terrorism. There has been a sharp increase in the targeting of civilians by Boko Haram of 25%, and killings by shepherds have increased by 26% from the previous year. The two highest countries on the index are Iraq and Afghanistan.

According to the Nigeria Security Tracker, 2,769 violent deaths were checked in between February 2020 and February 2021 in the state of Borno alone. Likewise, ransom kidnappings by armed groups have increased substantially over the past five years. More than $ 18 million was paid in ransom for victims kidnapped between 2011 and 2020.

While insecurity is prevalent in Nigeria, the northern region was the most affected. This is due to Boko Haram attacks, banditry, farmer-herder conflicts, kidnappings and ethno-religious conflicts. Unfortunately, the children were not spared.

To North-east, children have been murdered, kidnapped and used as sex slaves, forcibly recruited as child soldiers and suffer from disease and malnutrition in camps for internally displaced persons. The United Nations said nearly 4,000 children were killed in just one year, from 2015 to 2016. UNICEF reported that around 1.9 million people are displaced – and around 60% of them are children; many under five.

The rising phenomenon was further manifested in the recent wave of attacks on schools and student kidnapping.

My search published last year highlights the reasons why children have become the target of armed groups in northern Nigeria. This article focuses on children in the Boko Haram conflict, which has ravaged northeastern Nigeria and around Lake Chad for more than 10 years.

Despite the fact that children increasingly face insecurity in northern Nigeria, the literature has remained silent on issues related to child safety. My study therefore aimed to address the perspective of children in conflict.

I have found that children are of strategic interest to both terrorists and state security forces. I concluded that child safety had not received sufficient attention in Nigeria and that child safety should be included in peacebuilding efforts in northeast Nigeria.

Children and Conflict in Northern Nigeria

The dimension of children in violent conflict in northern Nigeria has grown 2013 when Boko Haram adopted the strategy of direct attacks against schools, hospitals and centers for internally displaced persons.

He started with the midnight raid on a dormitory in Gujba, Yobe state, which led to the murder of 44 schoolchildren by the terrorist group in September 2013. Five months later, another boarding school was attacked and 59 boys were murdered in the same condition. In April 2014, 276 schoolgirls were abducted from Chibok in Borno State.

UNICEF in its 2018 report said the group had abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013. Between 2015 and 2016, the UN estimated that 3909 children were killed.

Over the past five years, the rise of banditry has added a new and dangerous dimension to attacks on children. December 11, 2020, 333 students were kidnapped in Kankara, Katsina State. December 20, 2020, 80 students in an Islamic school were kidnapped in Mahuta, Katsina state. Twenty-seven students were kidnapped in Kagara, Niger state, February 17, 2021.

The last one took place on February 25 with the kidnapping of 317 schoolgirls in Jangebe, local government of Tuesday-Mafara, Zamfara state.

Why children are prime targets

Our study used a qualitative approach, drawing on data from institutional reports of intergovernmental agencies such as the United Nations, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the International Organization for Migration; non-governmental agencies such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, Mercy Corps, Open Doors and media reports.

Research has shown that children are of strategic interest to armed groups for many reasons. First, targeting children has proven to be effective as a tool to negotiate the release of group members in prison and receive huge ransoms to buy weapons and fund their operations.

Second, armed groups were interested in children to gain local and international attention to show their strength, seek international collaborations with similar groups and amplify their demands on state authorities.

Third, children are useful for their military operations, especially for terrorist groups. They could plant explosives, act as human shields or suicide bombers, and spy on other parties because they did not arouse suspicion.

Fourth, the attack on schools corresponded to the central ideology of terrorism in the region, based on opposition to Western education. The increase in attacks showed that the plan was to make the region unsafe for teaching and learning.

Fifth, girls interested armed groups for sexual exploitation. Kidnapped girls were sometimes raped or forced into marriage in the camps.

Nigeria must protect its children more

Child safety has not received enough attention in Nigeria. This explains the successful attacks on children in recent times. Child safety underscores the essence of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the child, to which Nigeria is a party.

The government must show a serious commitment to child safety by tackling the growing problem of insecurity plaguing the country. The document stresses the need for specialized programs capable of addressing the particular challenges of children involved in conflict zones and not simply integrating them into general or adult-oriented programs.

The international community, including important non-governmental organizations promoting the rights and well-being of children, must also compel the authorities to protect children and to internationalize the problem of child insecurity in Nigeria.

Hakeem Onapajo, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, Nigerian Nile University

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.