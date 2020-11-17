Who will sell arms to Iran now that the arms embargo is over?

BEIRUT – With a lifting of the international arms embargoIran is likely to start buying armed drones, air defense systems, fighter jets and tanks, expert says, another analyst linking the passage of China’s defense export legislation on the 28th. October when the embargo expires.

Iran had previously shown interest in the Russian Su-30 and Yak-130 jets, the T-90 tank, and the S-400 air defense system, but it had been prevented from purchasing such items in the part of a multinational nuclear agreement.

“Iran’s priority is to increase the effectiveness of its short and medium range missile capabilities; the Russian 9K720 Iskander missile will top this list, “said Abdullah Al Junaid, a Bahraini strategic expert and political researcher.” Despite its need for a competitive air force with its neighbors, Iran realizes that the introduction of air combat systems such as the Chinese J-10 will not close the required qualitative gap with its neighborhood – the Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates – not to mention the United States air and naval forces in the region.

Al Junaid predicts that Iran will attempt to purchase missile guidance system technology for civil and military applications, space surveillance sensors and systems, digital communications systems and cybersecurity technologies. “As for the development of its naval power capabilities, Iran has great ambitions in this regard, but submarines will be its priority,” he added.

On October 18, an embargo on conventional arms against Iran ended, its Foreign Minister Javad Zarif praising the “normalization of Iran’s defense cooperation with the world” as “a victory for the cause of multilateralism and of peace and security in our region. . The United Nations banned Iran from purchasing major foreign weapons systems in 2010 amid tensions over its nuclear program. An earlier embargo targeted Iranian arms exports.

But where will this defense cooperation come from?

Turn to Moscow

“The Chinese and the Russians will see Iran as a market they want to exploit. In terms of conventional systems, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards and the regular army, especially in the Air Force but not limited to it, have aging systems that were delivered in the 1970s and 1990s ” said Douglas Barrie, a senior military aerospace researcher. at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“Iran will be looking for defensive capabilities in terms of defense against air strikes and air attacks, hence more efficient surface-to-air missiles, (obviously expensive) fighter jets, longer range air-to-ground weapons and anti-ship weapons – the kind of weapons that would provide a potential improvement, ”Barrie told Defense News.

Mohamed al-Kenany, military affairs researcher and defense analyst at the Cairo-based Arab Forum for Iranian Policy Analysis: “Iran is mainly interested in Russian Su-30 fighters, especially the latest S- version. 30SME, an advanced training and light attack aircraft Yak-130, and may request medium tactical fighters such as the MiG-35, as well as T-90MS main battle tanks and S- long range air defense systems. 400 and Bastion-P coastal defense systems, armed with hypersonic Yakhont anti-ship missiles. “

In 2016, Russia announced its willingness to provide Tehran with the capacity to license and manufacture the T-90 MBT when the embargo ends.

“Iranian Minister of Defense Brig. General Amir Hatami visited Moscow at the end of August of this year to attend the defense exhibition organized by the state “Army 2020″ and to speak with Russian defense officials ” Barrie said, noting that this indicates Iran is looking to Russia to recapitalize the equipment.

With limited financial resources, Iran could try to upgrade its existing systems by improving weapon performance to fill short-term gaps, “but in the medium term it will have to start thinking about replacing a large part of the plates. -forms themselves, ”explained Barrie.

Beijing relations

Meanwhile, China should exercise caution if it decides to provide Iran with major defense capabilities, Al Junaid said.

“China realizes that its interests may be threatened if it loses the ability to maintain a balance in its relations with Iran and its regional trading partners – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates – as well. Through [China’s] announcement of new arms control legislation, he sent [a message] in the United States that it becomes aware of its international responsibility and that the strategic agreement with Iran will not harm international security ”, explained Al Junaid.

In early July 2020, Iran’s foreign minister announced that his country was on the verge of concluding a long-term strategic partnership agreement with China. Then in August, a disclosed document between the two countries hinted that they were entering a 25-year security and economic partnership. And on October 28, 10 days after the arms embargo was lifted against Iran, China promulgated the Export Control Law to strengthen its military export control regime.

“From a Russian and Chinese perspective, Iran represents the biggest factor in America’s weariness in the Middle East – political, military and moral attrition,” Al Junaid said. “This alliance also provides a tool for Sino-Russian pressure on the United States.”

Iran’s interest in procuring walking ammunition (also known as kamikaze drones), drones and unmanned armed boats means that China is likely to provide modern technology to help the Middle Eastern country developing unmanned warships and aerial drones, al-Kenany said.

An arms race in the Gulf

The Gulf states are also monitoring Iran’s defense capabilities, but not because of industrial opportunities. A the regional arms race continuesAl Junaid said, arguing that Iran is strengthening its military force for expansionist purposes while neighboring countries are building their capacities to prevent future conflicts.

“Even if Iran has qualitative capabilities in all its sectors, its access to operational efficiency on the ground and to human capacities will require more than two decades,” he added.

Learn about the possibility of relaunching the Strategic Middle East Alliance, dubbed the Arab NATOKenany did not completely refute the move.

“It is possible to revive Arab NATO, but it will be subject to many regional and international circumstances and political considerations for each country, and there are already [the Peninsula Shield Force — a joint military venture under the Gulf Cooperation Council] – for the Arab Gulf countries, which started some time ago to strengthen their military capabilities, in particular in the field of missile defense, air and maritime forces, and command and control systems with the States – United, France, Italy and others, ”Kenany said.

However, Barrie doubts a resumption of the alliance due to multilateral disagreements.

“I think the reaction will be at the national level rather than at the level of collaboration in the region.”

Made in Iran

The expiration of the arms embargo also offers Iran the possibility of exporting defense systems.

“Iran’s exports in this aspect could be drones, surface-to-surface missile systems, anti-ship missiles, anti-tank missiles and short-lived missiles. [and] medium-range air defense systems, ”Kenany predicted.

Asked about Iran’s position on the recent Azero-Armenian conflict, Kenany said he was “unlikely to export weapons systems to Armenia” to avoid upsetting Azeri ally Turkey and the balance of power. In addition, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is of Azeri descent, the analyst noted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.