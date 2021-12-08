GENEVA (AP) – The European region of the World Health Organization saw a slight decline in both COVID-19[female[feminine cases and deaths last week after facing a series of weekly increases.

The United Nations health agency also noted figures from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control showing that as of Monday, all 212 confirmed cases of the omicron variant identified in 18 European Union countries. until then had been shown to be asymptomatic or mild. The WHO has warned that its understanding of the omicron variant “will continue to evolve” as new data becomes available on its impact.

The WHO said in its epidemiological weekly published Tuesday evening that the weekly number of new cases in its European region of 53 countries has fallen by 2% to more than 2.6 million new cases reported in the past week – l Germany and Britain registering the most – and 29,000 new deaths in the period – a 3% drop from the week before.

The incidence of cases in Europe has increased since mid-October, the WHO said.

Globally, he said the incidence of cases had “placed” over the past week with more than 4 million new cases reported, although the number of new weekly deaths rose 10% to more than 52,500. The United States recorded the most new weekly cases, with more than 752,000, a 30% jump from the figure a week earlier.

Cases have increased in Africa – which has by far the fewest cases of any of the six WHO regions so far – by 79% to more than 6.3 million total cases since start of the pandemic. But there were 498 deaths in the Africa region for the week, down 13% from the previous week.

Overall, the Africa region has counted more than 153,000 COVID-19-related deaths, compared to more than 1.5 million in Europe and 2.3 million in its Americas zone, the WHO said.

The number of verified cases and deaths linked to the pandemic is likely to far underestimate the true toll, officials said.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage on https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic