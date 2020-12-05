World
WHO warns viral crisis is not over as vaccine rollout approaches – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The World Health Organization has warned that vaccines will not be a silver bullet for coronavirus crisis as countries prepare for a massive deployment to tackle the spike in infections.
The word of warning comes as the United States has recorded a record number of Covid-19 cases for a second day in a row, as the country braces for the US president-elect Joe biden called a “dark winter”.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended “universal use of a face mask” indoors and Biden said he would cut back his January inauguration ceremony to alleviate the virus risk.
It comes as countries prepare for the approval and deployment of several vaccines that have proven to be effective in trials.
WHO however, on Friday cautioned against vaccine complacency and what he said was a mistaken belief that the Covid-19 crisis is over with hits on the horizon.
“Vaccines are not worth zero Covid,” said WHO emergency director Michael Ryan, adding that not everyone will be able to receive it early next year.
“Immunization will add a major, major and powerful tool to the toolkit we have at our disposal. But on its own, it won’t do the job.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said advances on vaccines signaled “light at the end of the tunnel”.
But he warned of the “growing perception that the pandemic is over,” with the virus still spreading rapidly, putting enormous pressure on hospitals and health workers.
The WHO indicates that 51 candidate vaccines are currently being tested in humans, including 13 in the final phase of mass testing.
Britain on Wednesday became the first Western country to approve an inoculation, of Pfizer-BioNTech, for general use, pressuring other countries to quickly follow suit.
The United States is expected to give the green light later this month.
Belgium, France and Spain said jabs would start in January for the most vulnerable.
With the imminent arrival of vaccines requiring storage at ultra-low temperatures, US companies are preparing for a massive logistical effort to facilitate their distribution.
Insulated container companies are on a war footing after Pfizer and BioNTech say their vaccine should be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit (-70 Celsius).
Meat processing giant Smithfield has said it is ready to make cold rooms in its slaughterhouses available for deployment operations.
And US logistics giant UPS produces 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms) of dry ice per hour in its depots and has developed portable freezers capable of storing vaccines at temperatures down to -112 Fahrenheit.
Growing signs of vaccine skepticism stand in the way of success, with misinformation and mistrust coloring public acceptance of inoculation.
Several high profile personalities have pledged to receive the vaccine in public in an effort to build confidence, including Biden, Tedros and former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
The United States recorded 225,000 new infections on Friday – the second consecutive daily record for the worst-affected country in the world.
Biden said the growing number of cases meant he would cut back his inauguration ceremony scheduled for January.
“We will follow the science and the recommendations of the experts,” Biden told reporters.
“So it’s highly unlikely that there are a million people in the mall.”
More than 65 million people have contracted Covid-19 worldwide, with the death toll from the disease exceeding 1.5 million.
British medical chiefs have said the arrival of a vaccine is expected to lead to a “significant” reduction in deaths early next year, but have warned that the social mix over Christmas could cause another spike before then.
“In the spring, the effects of the vaccination will start to be felt by drastically reducing admissions, attendance and deaths from Covid, but there are still many weeks before it gets to this point,” they said.
Italy is seeing a dramatic resurgence in infections after largely mitigating an earlier outbreak by imposing a strict lockdown, while Latin America and the Caribbean saw an 18% increase in cases in one week.
Other countries are unveiling holiday restrictions, with Switzerland banning Christmas carols on the streets and Madrid canceling most New Year’s events in the city center.
